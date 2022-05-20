Bootstrapped Kikito Tech crosses USD 1 mn valuation, aims to help D2C Startups from tier 2, 3 cities achieve scalable digital footprint

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/SRV): Kikito Tech, a digital marketing agency founded by Pune-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Prabhune, crossed a valuation mark of USD 1 million and expanded its clientele across India, the US, and Australia.

What started out as a journey to develop scalable technological solutions for D2C businesses with a three-member team has reached a new pinnacle of success.

The agency provides easier and more accessible digital solutions for enterprises that prefer branding directly to their customers.

In the times when drastic changes forced a whole new renaissance upon the world, many learned to strive and further set sail on new waters. The pandemic was seen as an opportunity and not a disaster.

Companies, and even individuals, started learning to build a disruptive business model to keep floating. Everyone was here with their ideations to transform the world, and a few of them successfully converted theirs into viable businesses. Kikito Tech is proudly one of them.

While starting off, Kikito had their focus mainly on technology like backend, frontend web development, etc. After gaining a certain pace, the company dispersed its diversified resources in outward growth marketing of many potential brands based in India, the USA & Australia.

In the last few years, India has become a start-up hub; there is a lot of scope for young businesses to flourish and establish themselves in a healthy competitive market. Regardless of the place where the ideas emerge, brands have been showcasing the capacity to sustain and build a concrete foundation in the terms of MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue).

When asked about the same, Vaibhav says, "D2C brands rely on several technological platforms where they successfully find their ideal and loving client base. India has such D2Cs not only in the tier 1 cities but also in a number of other tier 2 and 3 cities that familiarized themselves with the useful side of the evolving technology. We wish to see such companies thrive in all kinds of ecosystems and we envision being a supportive and nurturing vehicle for them."

Kikito follows the vision of its founder, especially for the D2C brands from tier 2 + regions of India. The company's firm statement is that it seeks to become the trusted and invested CTO of such brands, where they can stop worrying about the technological aspect of their businesses, which were founded from scratch with precision and immensely hard work.

Kikito has proven itself to be a valuable asset to D2C brands. Several brands it worked with progressed to the next level of success, some of which have also featured in Shark Tank India season 1. Such achievements mark just the first of the many milestones.

Kikito, with a unique business approach and the desire to invest itself in the growth of D2C brands, is here to stay.

