BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], November 25: PRAO, India's largest fast-fashion jewellery brand, today announced it has surpassed an annual revenue run-rate of INR 36 crore-achieving this milestone entirely through reinvested profits and without any external funding. Operating 100% through its own website, prao.com, with no marketplace presence or physical stores, the bootstrapped brand has scaled from an initial INR 25 lakh investment to shipping thousands of orders daily across India. Known for its INR 99 price point, PRAO previously recorded over INR 3 crore in Year 1 revenue and INR 16 crore in Year 2. All of that revenue comes from its own website, prao.com with no sales on marketplaces and no physical stores. Founder Ruchi Maheshwari spoke about how a business that began with a few orders from her own circle now ships thousands of orders every day to women across India.

It Began With People Who Already Trusted Her Before PRAO, Ruchi Maheshwari was a professional image consultant. She had a large Instagram following who came to her for advice on how to look and feel their best. PRAO's first customers were the people closest to that work: friends, family, followers and consultancy clients. "My clients kept asking me the same question: where do I find good jewellery that doesn't cost a fortune and doesn't turn black after two wears?" said Ruchi Maheshwari. "I didn't have a good answer. So I decided to build one." In its early months, PRAO sourced pieces from wholesale markets and importers at roughly INR 100 each and sold them at INR 299. Word of mouth & META advertising did the rest, and the business grew steadily and organically.

One Video, and a Turning Point The turning point came when Sandeep Maheshwari featured PRAO in a single video. His public-speaking YouTube channel has more than 28 million subscribers and is among the largest of its kind in the world. Thousands of new customers arrived overnight. "That one video gave us something no ad budget can buy, which is trust," said Ruchi Maheshwari. "Overnight, we went from being one more jewellery brand trying to get noticed to a name people were willing to try without hesitation. After that, there was no looking back." The numbers since then tell the story: - Year 1 revenue: INR 3 crore+

- Year 2 revenue: INR 16 crore+ - Year 3 (Current year) run-rate: INR 36 crore+ - External funding raised: none - Share of revenue from its own website: 100% PRAO now employs more than 40 people full-time. The team includes in-house jewellery designers, quality inspectors and a fulfilment team that ships thousands of orders a day. "My Husband Is My Strength" Ruchi Maheshwari credits much of PRAO's success to her husband, Sandeep Maheshwari. Besides his reach on social media, he is the founder and CEO of ImagesBazaar, which is the largest collection of Indian stock images. He has been running that business successfully for more than 20 years.

"My husband has been my strength through this entire journey. Without him, none of this would have been possible," she said. "Not just his reach, but his business sense and his guidance made the real difference. In the beginning, I wanted to open physical stores. He told me there was no need. Our customers were already online, and going offline would cost a lot of time and money. He said: Let's build & scale our online store first, and think about an omnichannel presence a few years down the line. That one decision shaped everything that came after. I want to thank him for my success."

Growth Without Burning Cash Many consumer brands in India have chased growth by raising large rounds and spending heavily on discounts and advertising. PRAO did the opposite. Every rupee of its expansion has come from profits the business earned and put back in. "I have never believed in burning cash to buy growth," said Ruchi Maheshwari. "Growth you pay for can disappear the moment the money stops. Real growth comes from customers who are happy enough to come back and tell their friends. That kind of growth stays." That approach shapes how the company runs. Word of mouth continues to be one of its most important sources of new customers.

A 100% Direct Model, Built Lean PRAO sells only through prao.com, which runs on Shopify. Because every sale happens on its own website, PRAO owns the data of every customer who has ever bought from it. It pays no marketplace commissions and does not depend on any platform's rules or algorithm. The company has no plans to open physical stores. "At INR 99, a customer doesn't need to walk into a shop to decide," said Ruchi Maheshwari. "Stores would only add rent and overheads. We keep fixed costs as low as possible and put that money into the quality of the product instead."

The business model is very hard to copy. Marketplaces struggle to sell a INR 99 item profitably once packaging and delivery are paid for. PRAO solves this with a minimum order value of INR 500, which lifts its average order to about INR 800. Customers build a collection rather than buying a single piece, and every order covers its own shipping costs. "Demand has never been our problem," she said. "Today, demand is ahead of what we can make. Our real work is on the supply side: making more pieces, faster, without ever compromising on quality." How INR 99 Became Possible: Backward Integration, Made in India

PRAO saw a wide gap in India's fast-fashion jewellery market. Women wanted fresh, on-trend pieces to match every outfit, but good-quality jewellery usually sold for INR 1000 to INR 2,000 a piece. Cheaper options rarely lasted more than a few wears. The brand's answer was backward integration. Rather than buying from wholesalers or importers, PRAO partnered directly with India's leading fashion jewellery manufacturing units. This cut its cost per piece by more than 75% compared with its early sourcing. As a result, PRAO can sell comparable designs at INR 99 and still make a profit. Every PRAO piece is made in India, so the brand pays no import duty on finished goods. In fact, wholesalers from all over India regularly buy in bulk from PRAO's website and resell the pieces to online and offline retailers.

"Our customer doesn't have to wear the same pair of earrings again and again," said Ruchi Maheshwari. "At INR 99, she can wear something new with every outfit, almost every day. That simple idea is what's driving our growth." A INR 99 Price, a INR 1,000 Standard Every piece goes through PRAO's own quality-check department before it is shipped. "We inspect each piece as if we were selling it for INR 1,000, not INR 99," said Ruchi Maheshwari. The results show in the brand's operating numbers: - Pieces delivered: 4 million+ - Anti-tarnish plating warranty: 3 months - Product return rate: under 1% - Return-to-origin (RTO) rate: about 10%

- Repeat purchase rate: about 30% - Average order value: about INR 800 The product return rate stays below 1% even with a three-month warranty on the anti-tarnish plating. That is one of the clearest signs of product quality in a category where returns and failed deliveries often eat into margins. Next Stop: Every Village in India PRAO's next chapter is about reach. Ruchi Maheshwari wants the brand to reach young women in India's smallest towns and most remote villages. Many of them follow Bollywood style closely but cannot afford fine jewellery. "A girl in a village has the same dream as a girl in Mumbai: to look and feel like a celebrity," she said. "Expensive jewellery has kept that dream out of reach for most women in this country. PRAO makes it possible for INR 99."

"It still feels like a dream. It's hard to believe how far we've come in such a short time," she said. "The credit belongs to my team. Dispatching thousands of orders every single day while holding this level of quality is not easy, and I want to thank every one of them from the bottom of my heart. This is just the beginning. We are here to stay." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)