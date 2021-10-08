Born Event and Entertainment Ltd launches Curtain Raiser for the Global Influencer Award' 21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI/PNN): Celebrating the contribution of the digital influencers in the modern era and acknowledging & rewarding them in keeping the industry vibrant, Born Event & Entertainment Pvt Ltd is launching the first edition of (https://globalinfluenceraward.com) Global Influence Awards' 21.

MTV is the Telecast partner for the awards. Celebrities and top industry influencers, including Apoorva Agnihotri, Gurmeet Choudhary, Rannvijay Singha, Payal Ghosh, Karanveer Mehra, Kanish Malhotra, among other celebrities, are associated with the event.

Kamal Giachandani, CEO, PVR Pictures Ltd, Saurabh Varma, CMO, Jio Studios, Alok Tandon, CEO Inox Leisure Ltd. And Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis, have been confirmed for the jury at GIA Event.

Global Influencer Award' 21 will recognise the contribution of digital influencers in 20 categories, including Food, Fitness, Digital Media, Fashion, Technology, Automobile, Education, and Lifestyle. Registration for the awards has started on October 2, 2021

Launching the event curtain-raiser, Vivek Iyer, Director, Born Event and Entertainment Ltd, said, "Influencers are dreamers, they are leaders with a vision, and The Global Influencer Awards (GIA) is an initiative to acknowledge and appreciate their contribution. We interact, engage, discuss and support creators and their community. We are passionate about their stories that make us laugh, cry and touches souls. The GIA commemorates India's digital talent through the luxurious showdown to be held on the 15th of January, 2022. The event is a vibrant, ornate fete filled with prodigal talent, cherished household names and a musical gala."

"GIA also provides sponsors with an assortment of audiences buzzing to support their treasured regional and national internet faces on a leading music channel. Our event is the perfect opportunity to deliver preeminent influencer marketing at a thrilling value for our sponsors," said Vivek Sudhindra Kulshrestha, Managing Partner, Global Influencer Award.

Starting with 5000 participants in the first round, fans' dedicated voting will propel the top 500 contestants to the next round. After that, GIA hosts 20 thrilling categories with three grand finalists in each category that move into the final battle, where 20 of the most beloved finalists will be crowned winners at a grand event held on the 15th of Jan 2022 at Film city, Mumbai.

GIA is a trailblazing platform for India's digital creators to compete against each other through an audience-based, rigorous voting process. With the international digital content industry hustling to create enthralling art pieces, India is a leading terrain that overflows with exceptional talent and soulful stories. It will be one of the biggest entertainment evenings ever. The event will be ornamented by various performances ranging from Bollywood hits to Rap, wherein the audience will enjoy a glorious evening filled with Music, Dance and Comic entertainment. Thus, the much-awaited GIA show will be a carnival of a lifetime amongst our beloved stars.

Born Event and Entertainment Ltd is also coming up with a Global Influencer Award in August 2022 to be held in Dubai

What the Industry stalwarts say about GIA: -

Gurmeet Choudhary said, "GIA is a perfect opportunity for influencers to prove their popularity and fan base."

Ranvijay Singha said, "GIA is the ideal platform where winners in 20 categories are decided by fan engagement and a very transparent process."

Nyraa Banerjee shared her point of view "This is the first time where the influencers are recognised category wise, and this gives a fair chance to everyone as some categories are more popular than the others."

Kanisha Malhotra said, "GIA will not only bring the upcoming influencers in the spotlight, but it will also be a great source of talent & publicity for the brands associated with it."

Karanveer Mehra said, "Most of the events nowadays are digital, but it's a great idea to take this Award on- ground. The telecast of the event reaches people who are not net-savvy."

Apoorva Agnihotri summarised, "GIA is the sure-shot way to stardom and popularity, and I am sure that the influencers and the brands will see the potential and opportunity this platform offers."

