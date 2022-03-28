Borosil Limited and Hahnemuhle FineArt GmbH to introduce high-quality filter papers in India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): With the purpose to provide laboratory professionals in India with the finest quality filter papers, BOROSIL has announced its collaboration with the pioneers of filter paper making, Hahnemuhle FineArt GmbH. The collaboration will look to leverage BOROSIL's extensive reach & high credibility with Hahnemuhle's "Made in Germany" quality for the benefit of India's scientific community. The tie-up will see the launch of products like Qualitative filter papers, Quantitative filter papers, hardened quantitative filter papers, Glass fiber filters, and more.
Speaking on the collaboration, Shreevar Kheruka, MD, Borosil said, "We are very excited to announce our collaboration with Hahnemuhle Fine Art Germany, pioneers of filter papers since 1883. There are very few companies worldwide that can be proud of such a long history like Hahnemuhle. Borosil's vision is to be the most customer-centric company in India. In keeping with this vision, this strategic partnership is to provide Indian scientists and upcoming intellects with quality filter papers that will aid in producing accurate and consistent results."
Commenting on the success of the launch, Jan Wolfle, CEO, Hahnemuhle FineArt GmbH said, "We are very excited about our new strategic partnership with Borosil for the APJ market, specifically India, initially. With Borosil, we have met a very committed team here that is ahead-of-the-curve in the Life Science market, committed, competent, and single-minded. Hence, we together pursue this growth opportunity for both of us, establish high-quality filter papers "Made in Germany" in the Indian market. We have great confidence in the entire operational and leadership team that together we will provide significant value to the Borosil customers in India to further differentiate Borosil in the Indian market."
Vinayak Patankar, COO, Borosil added "At Borosil, we've always strived to offer our customers high performing and highly reliable products. Hahnemuhle has an incredible history and its products are widely acclaimed to be the very best in the world. We are delighted to be associated with them and are confident that the Indian scientist will appreciate the quality and performance of the products being offered"
For further details, visit: (http://borosilfilters.com)
