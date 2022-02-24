Bounce Infinity Customer Test Ride Camps to begin in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bounce Infinity has today announced test ride dates for its much awaited consumer electric scooter, Infinity E1. The test rides are open to consumers who are looking to test out the much anticipated electric scooter.

In the first phase, Bounce is rolling out test rides in the following cities - Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kochi. The scooters will be available across multiple touchpoints in these cities and will ensure Bounce can provide maximum test rides to those waiting to experience the E1.

Test rides in Bangalore begin from February 24, followed by Delhi NCR on March 4 and Kochi on March 10. Rides in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad begin on March 15. The company has promised to add more cities in the next few weeks.

Interested consumers can reserve their test ride slots on the Bounce Infinity website. The company is also aiming at rolling out test rides in many more cities in the next few weeks.

Interested customers can pay full amount post the test rides and get their delivery slot or apply for bike financing through Bounce representatives at the venue.

Bounce is amplifying its battery swapping network in line to its recently launched consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity E1. The scooter which was launched on December 2, comes with 'Battery as a service' option - the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market. This pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40 per cent compared to conventional scooters. The Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.

With a strong desire and determination to address the need to bring ease of commuting to people across many categories like small businesses, college students, workers and delivery agents, Bounce was launched in 2018. With first-of-its-kind, indigenously built using in-house R & D, Bounce dockless bikes were launched in Bengaluru in May 2018. A blend of advanced digital solutions with a seamless operations network on the ground helped Bounce become a popular and desired mode of transport across diverse economic and age groups.

In December 2021, Bounce announced the launch of its consumer electric scooter and battery swapping network under the brand name - Bounce Infinity. Bounce has committed USD 100 million for R & D, manufacturing of e-scooters and expanding the battery swapping infrastructure across India.

Bounce is backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, B Capital, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm, Chirate, Omidyar Network, Maverick Capital etc; and has raised over USD 220 M.

