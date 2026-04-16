BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 16: BPTP Limited announces the award of the construction contract for its residential development, Downtown 66 in Sector 66, Gurugram, to NCC Limited.

The contract, valued at approximately INR 488 Crore, pertains to civil structure and finishing with a total construction area of approximately 1,79,302 Sq.mtr. The scope of work includes towers, and other amenities, aligned with approved project plans and defined project specifications.

Commenting on the development, Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP Limited, said: "BPTP has awarded the construction contract for Downtown 66 to NCC Limited an established player in the construction sector. This engagement reflects our strategic emphasis on partnering with seasoned contractors for project execution, aligned with design imperatives and project requirements."