NewsVoir Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 17: BPTP Limited today announced the commencement of the allotment process for SkyNest Towers, its landmark ultra-luxury residential development in Sector 80, Greater Faridabad. Following an overwhelming response from homebuyers, the project has emerged as one of the city's most successful luxury residential launches, reinforcing the growing demand for world-class living experiences in Faridabad. The commencement of allotments marks an important milestone in the project's journey and reflects the strong confidence reposed by discerning buyers in BPTP's vision of redefining premium living in the city. SkyNest Towers has not only elevated buyer expectations but has also established a new benchmark for luxury residential developments in Faridabad.

Envisioned as one of Faridabad's tallest residential landmarks, SkyNest Towers comprises twin residential towers rising approximately 150 metres, offering spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK residences ranging from ~3,185 sq. ft. to ~3,856 sq. ft. Conceived as a vertical garden estate, the development integrates biophilic design, Sky Nests, multi-generational spaces, and wellness-centric amenities to create an elevated living experience. Designed with only 4 residences per floor to maximise privacy and exclusivity, each tower is served by nine high-speed lifts, while every residence features expansive wraparound balconies. Residents will also enjoy access to over ~82,000 sq. ft. of thoughtfully curated amenities and landscaped spaces, including multiple pools, wellness and fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor sports, fine dining experiences, business lounges, and a host of lifestyle offerings designed to promote holistic living. The project is registered with HRERA under registration number HRERA-PKL-FBD-881-2026.

Strategically located in Sector 80, Greater Faridabad, SkyNest Towers enjoys seamless connectivity to the Faridabad Bypass Road (DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway), NH-44, the upcoming Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway, and key social infrastructure including reputed educational institutions and healthcare facilities. Speaking on the commencement of allotments, Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP Limited, said, "The response to SkyNest Towers has been truly exceptional and reflects the growing aspiration for internationally benchmarked luxury living in Faridabad. The commencement of allotments is an exciting milestone for both our customers and our team as we move ahead in bringing this vision to life. At BPTP, our focus has always been on creating developments that combine thoughtful design, superior quality, sustainability, and long-term value, and SkyNest Towers is a strong reflection of that commitment. We remain focused on delivering an experience that exceeds customer expectations at every stage of the journey."

SkyNest Towers has been designed in collaboration with a distinguished team of international and national consultants, including WOW Consultants, Singapore (architecture, landscape and interiors), Matrix (vertical transportation), Optimal (structural engineering), Nulty+ (lighting design), Currie & Brown (quantity surveying), and GreenGineer (green building advisory), reflecting BPTP's commitment to delivering globally benchmarked residential developments. The allotment process is being conducted in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and the terms set out in the application form, allotment letter and agreement for sale. About BPTP BPTP is one of NCR's leading real estate developers with over two decades of experience in creating landmark residential and commercial developments. With a portfolio of more than 50 projects and over 25,000 homes delivered, the company has consistently transformed the urban landscape through thoughtfully planned communities, premium design, sustainable development, and customer-centric innovation. Recognised among the Top 3 Developers in the ET Now Real Estate North Survey 2026, BPTP continues to redefine modern living by creating destinations that combine quality, innovation, trust, and long-term value.

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