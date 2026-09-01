NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 1: BPTP Limited, one of the National Capital Region's leading real estate developers, has been recognised with the 'Premium High-Rise Development of the Year' award for BPTP Skynest at the Times Realty & Infrastructure Conclave 2026, held on August 30, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt, Gurugram. Located in Sector 80, Greater Faridabad, BPTP Skynest is envisioned as a premium high-rise residential development that combines contemporary architecture, thoughtfully planned homes and a holistic lifestyle experience. The project comprises 504 residential units and brings biophilic design into the high-rise format through 20 dedicated Sky Nests, landscaped green pockets woven into the tower design alongside a curated mix of wellness, leisure and social spaces. Homes are planned as expansive, light-filled layouts with wraparound balconies, designed to support multi-generational living and give every family member room to belong. The development brings together the convenience of high-rise living with carefully curated recreational spaces, creating an environment built for both everyday life and leisure. So far, BPTP has delivered 38.63 million sq. ft. (3.86 crore sq. ft.) of development in Faridabad, spanning high-rise apartments, plots, villas, commercial spaces and community sites.

Sector 80 sits within Greater Faridabad's extremely well-connected belt and is connected to the rest of the city via the Bata Chowk and Escorts metro stations on the Delhi Metro's Violet Line. It is also linked to Delhi and the wider NCR through NH-148NA, which provides onward connectivity to IGI Airport. The Delhi link of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway further strengthens regional connectivity, improving access between Delhi and the wider expressway network and enabling smoother regional travel. This is particularly significant for Greater Faridabad, enhancing its strategic connectivity with key NCR and regional destinations. The partially operational Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway, passing through Greater Faridabad's developing sectors, is further strengthening the corridor's connectivity to Noida and Ghaziabad. Additionally, the NHAI-approved signal-free upgrade of the Kalindi Kunj corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi, Noida and Faridabad. This improving infrastructure, combined with growing social infrastructure, schools, hospitals and retail, has positioned Sector 80 as one of Greater Faridabad's emerging residential growth corridors, with Skynest occupying a prominent address within it.

Commenting on the recognition, Amaan Chawla, President, BPTP Limited, said, "We are delighted to see BPTP Skynest recognised as the 'Premium Highrise Development of the Year'. This award is a testament to our approach of creating developments that combine thoughtful planning, contemporary design and a strong understanding of the aspirations of today's homebuyers. Greater Faridabad is emerging as an important residential destination within the NCR, and with Skynest, we aim to contribute to this transformation by offering a premium living experience that is designed for the future." The award further strengthens BPTP's growing portfolio of recognised residential developments across the NCR. The company has continued to expand its presence in Greater Faridabad with projects that seek to combine quality, scale and lifestyle-oriented development with the region's improving infrastructure and connectivity.

BPTP Skynest is part of BPTP's broader presence in Greater Faridabad, where it has established a significant residential footprint. The project reflects BPTP's continued focus on creating aspirational communities in locations with strong long-term development potential. The Times Realty & Infrastructure Conclave 2026 brought together leading stakeholders from the real estate and infrastructure sectors to recognise excellence and innovation across the industry. The recognition of BPTP Skynest adds another accolade to BPTP's portfolio and reinforces its position among prominent developers shaping the NCR's evolving residential landscape. About BPTP Limited BPTP is one of NCR's leading real estate developers with over two decades of experience in creating landmark residential and commercial developments. With a portfolio of more than 50 projects and over 25,000 homes delivered, the company has consistently transformed the urban landscape through thoughtfully planned communities, premium design, sustainable development, and customer-centric innovation. Recognised among the Top 3 Developers in the ET Now Real Estate North Survey 2026, BPTP continues to redefine modern living by creating destinations that combine quality, innovation, trust, and long-term value.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)