Brand Opus India honours the Winners of Design Icon Awards - 2021

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Design Icon Awards have been organised by Brand Opus India to recognise the creative excellence of the Architects & Interior Designers Pan India & acknowledge their marvellous work.
The awards are an ode to the architects & designers who give life to the lifeless bricks & transform the houses, workplaces, towns, cities and the nation giving them a unique identity through their architectural excellence & wonderful aesthetic vision. The awards hold very high credibility being solely based on merits, announced post meticulous selection process, research, online survey & opinions.
Design Icon Awards, one of India's most prestigious awards, were conceived and initiated by Brand Opus India - The best Brand Management Company in India.
The initiative was well supported by Success Magazine India - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.
The list of the awardees are:
Winners of Design Icon Awards - 2021:
1) Excellence in Facade Design - Vitthal Todkar & Associates - Vitthal Todkar (Principal Architect)
2) Most Promising Architects & Interior Designers in Bangalore - EcoMini Studio - Srikanth Venkatesh (Founder & Principal Architect)
3) Most Unique Functional Interior Designing in Guwahati - VAMA Interiors - ID. Shalini Dutta (Founder & Owner)
4) Best Contemporary Residential Architects & Designers in Surat - Foax Design Studio - ID. Paresh Harsora (Owner & Principal Interior Designer)
5) Most Innovative Interior Design Firm Of The Year - Design Your Nest - Shitiz Garg (Founder, Managing Director & Principal Architect)
6) Most Innovative Architects & Interior Designers in Bangalore - Vaastava Interiors - Ar. Vijayalaxmi Mathapati & Somanagowda P (Co-founders)
7) Best Bespoke Architects & Interior Designers in Pune - Studio Designovation Architects and Interior Designers - Ar. Shraddha Sadamate (Principal Architect)
8) Outstanding Excellence in Architecture & Designing in Srinagar - Ishrat Nowshehri Associates - Ar. Ishrat Nowshehri (Principal Architect)
9) Most Creative Multidisciplinary Architecture & Interior Designing Firm in Maharashtra - Ar. Yogesh & Kanchan Gupta (Archiiron Architects)
10) Best Turnkey Architects & Interior Designers in Tamil Nadu - Mr. Mohan KG, Principal Architect and MD - (Aurora Architects And Constructions)
11) India's Most Innovative Young Lifestyle Product Designers - Dhruva S. Paknikar - (Dominix Global Design Private Limited)
12) Most Splendid Commercial Interiors - Nishant Desai, Creative Director (Umesh Desai & Associates)
13) Most Promising Residential Interior Designers in Mumbai - Ar. Sukhada Gawankar, Principal Architect (StudioSGA)
14) Highly Recommended Interior Designers & Project Management Consultants in Hyderabad - Venkat Viresh J, Owner (Jagannadham Interior)
15) Best Budget Residential Interior Designers in Thane - Amit Jangid, Managing Director (Breathing Walls)
16) Most Creative Interiors Designers In Kolkata - Mandeep Manchanda, Proprietor (Dzine Forum)
17) Highly Recommended Modern Interior Designers in Pune - Sujan Kr. Mondal
18) Best Contemporary Architecture & Interior Designing in Madurai - Arch. Harish (Arsh Associates)
19) Best Exotic Architects & Designers in Chennai - Branesh Arvinth
20) Best Interior Design Practice in Maharashtra - Aditya Interiors
21) Most Promising Construction & Interior Designing Firm in Visakhapatnam - Insideout Builders - ChandraMouli Dooda (Entrepreneur & Interior Designer)
22) Best Interior Designing & Architectural Design Firm in Dwarka - Dwarika Design Engineering Enterprise - Ashwin H. Manani (Managing Director)
23) Best Creative Architects & Interior Designers in Kolhapur - Anand Kulkarni & Ashish Kulkarni, Principal Architects - (DESIGNEX Architects & Interior Designers)
24) Most Innovative Young Dynamic Architecture & Designing Firm - Ar. Ruturaj Paradkar, Principal Architect (Ruturaj Paradkar + Partners)
25) Young Innovative Architect & Interior Designer in India - Lakshmipriya Bogala (Dream Nest Interiors)
26) Best Architecture Consulting Firm in Panipat - Ar. Bhupinder Singh (Vaastukala Foundation)
27) Leading Luxury Residential designer in South India - Deconcept Interiors
Brand Opus India has been established with a vision to empower the change-makers, emerging startups, entrepreneurs and growing businesses to evolve as a well-known brand.
Website: (http://www.brandopusindia.com/).
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
