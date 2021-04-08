Brett Lee on SportsAdda's T20 Crazy: Rishabh Pant is the one to watch out for

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Brett Lee featured on SportsAdda's show, T20 Crazy hosted by Manish Batavia to speak on all things IPL 2021.

An ex-IPL seasonal campaigner with the Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, Brett Lee has been an insider of the IPL since its inception. His newest campaign sees him as the expert on a new weekly preview show that offers exclusive insights, statistics, tips and analysis on the upcoming season of IPL.

Speaking about DC's newest captain on T20 Crazy, Brett Lee said, "Pant is the future of Indian Cricket, he has the right blend to be a successful cricketer. He is such a great find for India and Delhi. Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant are a great combination and definitely, Ponting's leadership qualities will rub off right on him. DC under Pant might just even take the trophy - they have the right team, right support staff, right management."

Rishabh Pant has been touted by many as the one to watch out for this IPL, his tremendous series-winning form and the unfortunate injury to Shreyas Iyer has placed him as the youngest captain this season. At just 23, Rishabh Pant will stand shoulder to shoulder with prolific captains and starts his campaign against the player he has succeeded, MS Dhoni. All eyes are on Delhi Capitals, as they have never won an IPL before, and Pant could be the X-factor they need to cross the finish line. DC lost in the finals to Mumbai Indians, who lifted the coveted trophy at the IPL last season.

Signing off, Brett Lee picked his top favourites to make the playoffs based on current form, statistics and looking at how the teams are set up. He said, "I have to pick Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, though the great part of IPL is that any of the eight sides could go on to win the title."

Tune in to the episode on (https://www.sportsadda.com) as Brett Lee discusses Pujara & his role for CSK, Kohli's recent Instagram post, the most exciting battles between batsmen and bowlers, and his favourites to win in the first week of the IPL!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)