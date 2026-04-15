BriBooks Honours India's Best Young Authors and Schools at the National Awards & Exhibition 2025-26

NewsVoir New Delhi [India]/ Singapore, April 14: BriBooks, in partnership with EducationWorld, hosted the National Young Authors Awards & Exhibition Ceremony 2025-26 on 28th March 2026 in New Delhi -- marking the grand culmination of two transformative youth literary movements: the National Young Authors' Fair (NYAF) and the Summer Book Writing Festival (SBWF). The landmark ceremony recognised India's most gifted young authors, honoured schools fostering literary excellence, and reinforced BriBooks' position as the world's largest book writing platform for school students -- a platform that has now inspired over 1.4 million students across 32+ countries to write, publish, and share their stories with the world.

A Celebration Graced by India's Distinguished Leaders The ceremony brought together an extraordinary gathering of luminaries who lent the event their presence, prestige, and personal conviction in India's young authors: * Hon'ble Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi -- Former Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Government of India * Dr. Deepa Malik -- Padma Shri Awardee and Former President, Paralympic Committee of India * Mr. Bhavin Shah -- CEO, Education World * Shri Anish Gawande -- Celebrated youth leader and author * Shri Pankaj Pachauri -- Founder & Editor-in-Chief, GoNews Ami Dror, Founder & President of BriBooks, addressed the audience through a heartfelt video message - applauding the dedication of every young author and reaffirming BriBooks' unwavering commitment to nurturing India's next generation of storytellers.

Recognising India's Best Schools as Literary Leaders Schools from across India were honoured for cultivating a culture where creativity and storytelling thrive -- not as extracurricular afterthoughts, but as core expressions of academic identity. * India's Best School Chain Award: Army Welfare Education Society (137 schools, 2.3 lakh students) * India's No. 1 Literary Leader: Amalorpavam Higher Secondary School, Puducherry Other top literary institutions included: Shree Niketan (Rajajipuram), City Montessori School - Aliganj (Lucknow), Amrishbhai R Patel School, and Amalorpavam Lourds Academy (Puducherry). India's Top 10 Jury Award Winners - NYAF 2025-26 The Jury Awards celebrated extraordinary originality, narrative depth, and storytelling craft. A distinguished panel evaluated each work for its literary merit, thematic richness, and the maturity of voice - recognising young authors who wrote with a purpose far beyond their years.

1. Abhiram Sai Chimmili -- The Clock of Consequence 2. Devisha Shrivastava -- The Signal of Unity 3. Prisha Singh -- Swapped 4. Ahana Ray -- Cell City and the Secret Code 5. Suchismita Dasgupta -- The Pages in Between 6. Mansi Thapa -- When Silence Stays 7. Umdah Beg -- The Bloom That Broke the Law 8. S Monika -- Echoes Beyond Time 9. Drishyaa Gupta -- Finding Muffin 10. Priyanshi Popat -- When the Time Breaks Abhiram Sai Chimmili was crowned India's No. 1 Jury Award Winner, setting a benchmark for literary excellence among young writers. India's Top 10 Best-Selling Young Authors -- NYAF 2025-26 The Best-Selling Author Awards recognised young writers whose stories not only achieved literary merit but resonated powerfully with readers -- a rare combination of creative craft and authentic audience connection.

1. Ahaana Changrani -- Magicella's Marine Voyage 2. Rudra Bhangdiya -- The Trip to Dubai 3. Abhiraj Shee -- The Tale of Jaxon and Elara 4. Nishtha Pal -- Good Has Triumphed Over Evil 5. Darsh Devendra Makhija -- The Wizard's Parfait 6. Kshipra Moreker -- Marine Biology to Regenerate 7. Hasini Polu -- When the Silence Screamed 8. Arjun Rathore -- The Secret Bridge 9. Amayra Agrawal -- Interesting Stories by Amayra 10. Gianna Narula -- Star Adventures Summer Book Writing Festival 2025 -- Creativity Without Boundaries The SBWF 2025 Awards & Exhibition Ceremony celebrated students who transformed their summer vacation into a season of authorship -- proving that imagination, when given direction, needs no classroom.

* India's No. 1 Jury Choice Award Winner: Namrata Chambyal (Dearest Maisy From The Chasm) * India's No. 1 Best-Selling Author: Kshipra Moreker (Beti Padhao) The event concluded with a powerful fireside chat featuring Jury Winners and Best-Selling Authors -- sharing their personal journeys through storytelling, the discipline of writing, and the transformative experience of seeing their words in print. Their insights offered a living proof of what BriBooks enables: young people who don't just consume stories, but create them. In Their Own Words "When children are given the opportunity to write, publish, and share their stories, they don't just become authors -- they become creators of the future." - Ami Dror, Founder & President, BriBooks

About BriBooks BriBooks is the world's largest book writing platform for school students, with a mission to turn every child into a published author. Operating across 32+ countries, BriBooks provides students with the tools, mentorship, and publishing infrastructure to write, design, and launch their own original books. Through its flagship programmes -- the National Young Authors' Fair (NYAF) and the Summer Book Writing Festival (SBWF) -- BriBooks has become the most celebrated youth authorship movement in India, empowering over 1.4 million students. Website: www.bribooks.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)