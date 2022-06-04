Brightsun Travel celebrates World Environment Day with a cleaning and mass plantation drive

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Brightsun Travel, an international travel company celebrated World Environment Day on June 3 at Brahma Kumari's Om Shanti Retreat Center in Gurugram. Aligning with the theme of UN "Only One Earth", the company organized a cleanliness and tree plantation drive, and donated a park bench at Brahma Kumari Centre. Over 30 fruit and native trees were planted by India Office Head, Sandeep Arora, and team members from across the business who volunteered as part of the company's CSR initiative including a pledge towards environment protection.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, "We hope that our company's effort towards conserving the environment through cleaning and plantation drives will not only resonate with our team members but also motivate the local communities to protect our world and leave it in a better condition for our future generation."
"Brightsun Travel is dedicated to responsible travel that includes advancing the discussion on sustainable tourism, supporting local businesses and communities, and raising awareness amongst the travellers about the positive impact of travelling in more mindful ways. With its diverse activities, such as this campaign, we're committed to our government's vision of Clean and Green India and will continue to enhance its efforts toward a sustainable future."
Established in 1986, Brightsun Travel is a global travel and tour operator, with many awards from the trade. The company is a one-stop shop for an extensive range of travel-related services with offices in Gurugram, London plus hybrid offices in Manchester and India. A team of dedicated travel experts is available 24x7 for flight booking, holiday planning and other travel-related assistance, just a call away on 0124 416 300124.
