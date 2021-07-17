Bring home the latest Sony TV on no cost EMIs starting Rs. 722 from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering No Cost EMI deals on a wide range of Sony TVs. Reputed as one of the premium brands in the LED TV industry, Sony TV is now available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 722 on the EMI Store.
Sony LED TVs come with the unique BRAVIA technology - an intuitive smart TV interface which offers exceptional sound quality and a vibrant display. Customers will be able to access a wide range of modern features like Chromecast, HDR gaming, Google TV, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and much more. Sony TV has a built-in browser which enables users to access the internet.
Bring home a perfect theatre-like experience at No Cost EMIs and zero down payment. Customers can purchase their favorite Sony TV and repay the amount over convenient tenors ranging from 3-24 months. The LED TV will be home delivered without any additional cost.
Some of the best Sony TVs currently available on the EMI Store are:
1. Sony Bravia 24-inch LED TV on EMIs starting Rs 722
2. Sony Bravia 32-inch LED TV on EMIs starting Rs 1,111
3. Sony Full HD 43-inch Smart TV on EMIs starting Rs 2,245
4. Sony Bravia 40-inch LED TV on EMIs starting Rs 2,100
5. Sony Bravia 65-inch smart TV on EMIs starting Rs 6,500
Customers belonging to cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat can buy Sony TV online on the EMI Store.
Whether it is Sony TV, or any other popular brand like Mi, Samsung, Panasonic and LG, one can browse from a wide range LED TVs on the EMI Store. Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is an easy 4-step process:
1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using registered mobile number.
2. Choose the Sony TV to be purchased and select the preferable EMI tenor. Proceed to checkout.
3. Add shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit.
4. The order is confirmed and your LED TV will be home delivered within a day or two.
