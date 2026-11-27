VMPL New Delhi [India], November 27: After navigating BIS footwear certification requirements and securing international manufacturing approvals, the global performance running brand reaffirms its long term commitment to India, bringing world class innovation, uncompromising quality, and comfort in every stride. Brooks Running, one of the world's leading performance running brands, announces its much anticipated return to the Indian market through their existing distributor Selection Centre Sports Pvt. Ltd after a two and a half year hiatus, marking a significant new chapter in its commitment to Indian consumers. The brand's return follows an extensive journey to navigate India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) footwear certification requirements, including securing the necessary licences and approvals for its international manufacturing facilities.

For Brooks, these two and a half years have represented far more than a regulatory challenge. They have been a testament to the brand's determination to return to India without compromising the innovation, quality, and performance standards that define its products worldwide. A 2.5 Year Journey Driven by Commitment, Not Compromise The evolving regulatory landscape for footwear in India created significant challenges for international footwear brands operating through global manufacturing networks. Brooks Running worked through the complex process of securing the required BIS approvals for its international manufacturing facilities, an undertaking that required considerable time, coordination, and persistence. Throughout this period, the brand remained committed to bringing its internationally developed footwear technologies and products back to Indian consumers. The successful completion of this process reflects Brooks Running's long term confidence in India and its growing community of runners, walkers, fitness enthusiasts, and everyday consumers seeking exceptional comfort.

The brand's return is not simply about returning to shelves. It represents a renewed promise to the Indian market: to deliver the same commitment to research, innovation, quality, and comfort that runners across the world have come to expect from Brooks. Built Around One Belief: The Runner Comes First For Brooks Running, innovation has always begun with one fundamental question: How can we make every movement feel better? At the heart of the brand's philosophy is an unwavering belief that the runner should always be at the centre of everything it creates. This runner first approach shapes Brooks' investment in research and development, biomechanics, footwear engineering, material innovation, product testing, and quality assurance.

Every element of the footwear experience is considered through three defining principles: FIT. FEEL. RIDE. FIT: The confidence of footwear designed to work in harmony with the foot, delivering a secure, comfortable, and natural experience. FEEL: The sensation of cushioning and comfort that makes every step more enjoyable, whether covering kilometres or navigating everyday life. RIDE: The smoothness and fluidity of movement, helping every transition from one stride to the next feel effortless. From extensive research and development to rigorous product testing and quality checks, Brooks remains focused on creating footwear that supports movement with comfort, confidence, and consistency. Comfort Has No Pace. And No Finish Line.

While Brooks Running has built its global reputation around performance running, its philosophy of comfort extends far beyond the running track. Comfort matters to the marathoner chasing a personal best, the first time runner finding their rhythm, someone walking through a busy city, a professional standing for long hours, or a traveller exploring a new destination. Whether you're running at a pace of 3:00 minutes per kilometre or 10:00 minutes per kilometre, the need for comfort remains the same. Brooks believes that everyone deserves to feel good in every movement. Whether it's an early morning run, a long day at work, a holiday spent exploring, or simply the everyday journey from one place to another, Brooks wants to be part of those moments. Because comfort isn't defined by speed. It's defined by how you feel in every stride.

A Strategic Partnership with Flipkart: Bringing Brooks Closer to India As part of its return to the Indian market, Brooks Running India has entered into a strategic partnership with Flipkart, one of India's leading e-commerce platforms. The partnership represents an important step in making Brooks Running products more accessible to consumers across the country, combining the brand's global footwear expertise with Flipkart's established digital commerce ecosystem and extensive customer reach. The collaboration is built around a shared ambition to deliver an exceptional customer experience, from product discovery and selection to purchasing and after sales support. Speaking about Brooks Running's return to India and its strategic partnership with Flipkart, Kartik Shah, Director, Selection Centre Sports Pvt. Ltd., the exclusive distributor of Brooks Running in India, said:

"Brooks Running shoes are not just for runners; they are something we believe everyone should experience. Great comfort is like finding your favourite toothpaste. Once you discover something that truly works for you, it becomes part of your everyday life, and you rarely feel the need to switch. We believe Brooks delivers that same experience. Once you experience the exceptional fit, feel, and comfort of a Brooks shoe, it's difficult to imagine going back to anything else." "Our partnership with Flipkart is a strategic step in making this experience accessible to consumers across India. With Flipkart's unparalleled reach, extensive network, and customer first approach, combined with Brooks' relentless commitment to innovation, quality, and comfort, we believe this collaboration has tremendous potential. We are excited about what lies ahead and confident that together, Brooks and Flipkart will create something truly special for the Indian consumer."

The partnership aims to connect Brooks Running with a broader audience of runners, walkers, fitness enthusiasts, and consumers who value premium footwear, advanced comfort, and trusted quality. The objective extends beyond selling shoes. It is about building meaningful, lasting relationships with Indian consumers and becoming part of their everyday movement journeys. A Renewed Commitment to India's Growing Running Community India's running culture continues to evolve, with more people embracing movement as an essential part of their physical and mental well being. From organised marathons and running clubs to recreational fitness, walking communities, and everyday active lifestyles, the importance of comfortable, dependable footwear has never been more relevant.

Brooks Running sees India as an important long term market and is committed to contributing to this evolving culture. Its return reflects a determination to bring global product innovation to Indian consumers while building an experience grounded in accessibility, trust, service, and community. Brooks Running India intends to support consumers not only through its products but also through meaningful engagement with the country's growing running and fitness ecosystem. The brand's ambition is to be present throughout the journey, from the first step to the finish line, and in every moment in between. More Than a Comeback. A Promise to Keep Moving. After two and a half years away from the Indian market, Brooks Running returns with renewed purpose, a stronger commitment, and a clear vision for the future.

We believe in movement. We believe in innovation that serves people. We believe that quality should never be compromised. And above all, we believe that every person deserves to experience the joy of being comfortable. Whether you're chasing a podium, discovering running for the first time, walking through your day, standing for hours, or travelling the world, Brooks Running wants every stride to feel better. Because at Brooks, it's never just about how fast you move. It's about how good you feel while moving. BROOKS RUNNING INDIA IS BACK. Fit. Feel. Ride. | Comfort in Every Stride. About Brooks Running Brooks Running is a global performance running brand dedicated to creating footwear and apparel that help people enjoy the experience of movement. With a strong focus on research and development, biomechanics, innovative cushioning technologies, product quality, and runner centred design, Brooks develops products intended to deliver exceptional fit, feel, and ride.

The brand's philosophy is rooted in helping people move comfortably and confidently, whether they are dedicated athletes, recreational runners, or individuals seeking premium everyday comfort. About Brooks Running India Brooks Running India is operated by Selection Centre Sports Pvt. Ltd., the exclusive Indian distributor of Brooks Running. Following a two and a half year interruption in the Indian market due to BIS footwear certification requirements, Brooks Running India is returning with a renewed commitment to product quality, customer experience, accessibility, and the country's growing running community. Website: www.brooksrunningindia.com Media Contact Brooks Running India | Selection Centre Sports Pvt. Ltd. | Exclusive Indian Distributor of Brooks Running

Email: ks@brooksrunningindia.com Registered Office: 7, Chaman Chambers, A.P. Marg, Dhobi Talao, Next to Metro Inox Cinemas, Mumbai 400020, Maharashtra, India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)