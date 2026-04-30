PNN

New Delhi [India], April 29: In a strong phase of growth and execution, Aptus Pharma Limited has delivered a standout performance with revenue doubling and a robust increase in net profit, reflecting both scale and operational strength.

Key Standalone Financial Highlights (Rs. In Lakhs)

Established in 2010, the company has evolved into a fast-growing pharmaceutical player focused on brand building, product expansion, and market penetration. Operating on an asset-light model through WHO-GMP certified manufacturing partners, Aptus ensures quality, scalability, and capital efficiency while maintaining agility in competitive markets.

The company's product portfolio has expanded significantly to 250+ formulations across chronic, acute, and wellness segments, supported by continuous innovation and aggressive launches. Its business is strategically structured across key verticals, including the Rx (prescription) segment, which drives core revenues through strong doctor engagement; the OTC vertical, focused on consumer healthcare and wellness; the Global vertical, contributing through exports and related service income; and the ORBIT division, a scalable franchise-led model accelerating market penetration and expanding reach into underpenetrated regions.