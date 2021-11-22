BSV's new launch Carbetocin to improve the prevention of Post-Partum Haemorrhage (PPH)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Post-Partum Haemorrhage (PPH) is the leading cause of maternal death worldwide, with an estimated mortality of 140 000 per year.

In India, PPH contributed to 38% of all maternal deaths.

Many of these deaths occur within 4 hours of delivery, which indicates that they are a consequence of the third stage of labour.

FOGSI acknowledges the magnitude of the problem of maternal mortality and morbidity due to PPH and has a central role to play in improving the capacity of its members through safe, effective, feasible and sustainable strategies and advanced medications to prevent PPH and reduce maternal deaths.

Post-Partum Haemorrhage (PPH) occurs when a woman has heavy bleeding after giving birth. It is a serious condition and can put the woman at risk if the blood loss it is not quickly controlled leading to multiple complications. It may happen within 1 hour of giving birth, which can last up to 12 weeks post childbirth.

The launch event of Post-Partum Haemorrhage of Carbetocin in Mumbai began with a talk by Prof. S. Shantha Kumari - FOGSI president followed by a panel discussion encompassing experts like Dr. Basab Mukherjee - Vice President FOGSI, Dr. Madhuri Patel - Secretary General FOGSI, and Dr. Archana Verma - Vice President FOGSI and was moderated by Dr. Bhaskar Pal - Chair AICC RCOG. This event was extended to 40 Gynaecologists across India wherein the discussion addressing the PPH concern in India, its criticality and why new medications, molecules like Carbetocin in its prevention were discussed.

Carbetocin is a long acting Uterotonic used to prevent Post-Partum Haemorrhage (PPH) after all births and is a synthetic oxytocin analogue. It has a half-life of 40 minutes (around 4-10 times longer than oxytocin), which means it is long acting.

Prof. S.Shantha Kumari - FOGSI president was the speaker during the event and shared her views on the criticality of PPH . She went on to say, "We don't want any woman to die of PPH, as we know that PPH is one of the killer diseases." Post an intensive scientific discussion on Carbetocin she also mentioned, "We need to look at how this molecule is going to help our women and if it is going to save lives, if yes, then it would be a gift which we could give our women/patients as doctors." She also mentioned, "Our country is so huge and the number of women who are delivering is to the tune of 25-30 million per month, so imagine the number of women that would need to be treated for PPH." Hence she appreciated that more companies deliver Carbetocin to women which would increase the access to better medication and enable doctors to save more lives. PPH is a critical condition to manage and most of the Gynaecologists & Obstetricians mentioned that it can put their patients at great risk.

Concluding the meeting, the moderator Dr. Bhaskar Pal (AICC RCOG) also added, "In order to save lives from Post-Partum Haemorrhage (PPH), we would also need to work towards anaemia free India, we need preparedness by PPH drills, early action in terms of estimating the blood loss and optimising the golden hour for its treatment."

