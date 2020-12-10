Buckzy Payments Inc. announces appointment of key hire, Asit Oberoi to augment operational excellence for the fintech across APAC region

Toronto [Canada]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Buckzy Payments Inc., a Canadian fintech company that enables users to send money globally, in real-time, through a safe, secure and convenient ecosystem, announces the appointment of Asit Oberoi as Managing Director, APAC for the company.

"We have an ambitious and aggressive plan for the APAC region in the coming months and we wanted to get the right executive to make the impact and spearhead this initiative," said Abdul Naushad, CEO, Buckzy Payments Inc. "We are excited to welcome Asit on board, bringing years of experience to the table in the financial services and payments category. Asit will be a key player in rapidly growing our company to achieve our revenue targets while gaining even more reach in the APAC region and in extension around the globe."

Asit has an illustrious career of working in the banking and financial services industry in his roles as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Head of Transaction bank, etc. His last role was as a Senior Group President at YES Bank.

He is highly skilled in relationship management, risk management, customer service and banking. He has years of experience in business development and the payments space. Asit is a graduate from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He will be responsible for establishing Buckzy's operations in Asia and developing a superior delivery proposition within all new customer segments. Asit's position will be based in Mumbai, India.

"I am excited to join the Buckzy team at a time when the payments space is at an inflexion point in terms of growth and innovation. Customers deserve more options and a superior user experience when it comes to making payments across borders," said Oberoi. "Buckzy's real-time payments network has next-generation technologies which were specifically built to remove friction in the payments space. I look forward to building and growing this business across the APAC region, especially during these challenging times when ease of use and simplicity in payments is paramount."

Buckzy is an enabler of banks, financial institutions and fintech's. Buckzy has developed a global real-time cross border payments network and has created next-generation solutions including global payouts, global collections, and a transaction banking platform for white label opportunities for businesses around the globe.

