Buckzy Payments Inc. announces appointment of key hire, Asit Oberoi to augment operational excellence for the fintech across APAC region

You would like to read
- Yes Bank gains after repaying 50,000 cr dues to RBI
- Oberoi Realty adds over 13% in three sessions
- AU Small Finance Bank makes equity investment in NPCI
- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance enters into corporate agency agreement with NSDL Payments Bank
- ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company ties up with Yes Bank
Toronto [Canada]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Buckzy Payments Inc., a Canadian fintech company that enables users to send money globally, in real-time, through a safe, secure and convenient ecosystem, announces the appointment of Asit Oberoi as Managing Director, APAC for the company.
"We have an ambitious and aggressive plan for the APAC region in the coming months and we wanted to get the right executive to make the impact and spearhead this initiative," said Abdul Naushad, CEO, Buckzy Payments Inc. "We are excited to welcome Asit on board, bringing years of experience to the table in the financial services and payments category. Asit will be a key player in rapidly growing our company to achieve our revenue targets while gaining even more reach in the APAC region and in extension around the globe."
Asit has an illustrious career of working in the banking and financial services industry in his roles as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Head of Transaction bank, etc. His last role was as a Senior Group President at YES Bank.
He is highly skilled in relationship management, risk management, customer service and banking. He has years of experience in business development and the payments space. Asit is a graduate from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He will be responsible for establishing Buckzy's operations in Asia and developing a superior delivery proposition within all new customer segments. Asit's position will be based in Mumbai, India.
"I am excited to join the Buckzy team at a time when the payments space is at an inflexion point in terms of growth and innovation. Customers deserve more options and a superior user experience when it comes to making payments across borders," said Oberoi. "Buckzy's real-time payments network has next-generation technologies which were specifically built to remove friction in the payments space. I look forward to building and growing this business across the APAC region, especially during these challenging times when ease of use and simplicity in payments is paramount."
Buckzy is an enabler of banks, financial institutions and fintech's. Buckzy has developed a global real-time cross border payments network and has created next-generation solutions including global payouts, global collections, and a transaction banking platform for white label opportunities for businesses around the globe.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor