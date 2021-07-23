Build an online presence for your company in 15 minutes: Websites.co.in

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI/SRV Media): Founded in 2017 in Mumbai, (https://websites.co.in/) is an online business website-builder platform based on SaaS technology that aims to help businesses build their online presence.

Business owners now, will be able to create and build their own website without the requirement of additional technical assistance by downloading the application - (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.co.websites.websitesapp)Websites.co.in App" on their phones via the Google Playstore and following instructions within 3 steps, all within 15 minutes.

With their mobile-first approach, the business has developed a platform for small and medium-sized enterprises to make website building easy to understand. Along with the ability to update and manage their websites with ease without the requirement of technical assistance. The website was founded with the notion of the internet being a tool of empowerment for all entrepreneurs.

The platform is available in over 98 languages in over 190 countries working towards building a brand image of a "Made in India" SaaS platform supporting business owners worldwide. They can further manage or update their website through the application or their web dashboard and is considered to be as simple as "Uploading your Facebook status update".

The platform prioritizes the interest of the businesses first. The platform allows the customers to select amongst all the provided affordable subscription options that best suit their budget. They provide access to a free domain name and unlimited hosting with a 30-day risk-free trial. Once the website is built, it will be published instantly at free of cost as the domain name "YourCompanyName.websites.co.in". If the customer agrees with that, then their website will be free for life.

Clients would only be required to manage their products, services, and content while the platform takes care of the technology stack, statistics, business inquires, business analytics, auto-social media pushes, and much more. The website would also be responsible for automatically creating listings on search engines and promotion regulations on all linked social media platforms.

Kartik Raichura, CEO and Co-Founder of Websites.co.in, has stated, "All big ideas start as small websites. The www is a little over 3 decades old. The worldwide penetration of the internet is near 60% and it's racing to near 100% at hyper-speed. I predict that in the coming years, all businesses will need websites if they want to survive and grow. The ones who do not go online will perish."

The platform plans to build a community of 10 million business owners by 2023, increasing their services that address industry-specific needs of doctors, manufacturers, coaching classes, service industry, beauty & fashion, and spa & salons, and many more MSMEs.

Their success in the digital transformation of various MSMEs has scaled their platform with over 1 million+ adoption in 190+ countries with 15k+ reviews. Also, the platform is currently running discounts where customers can pay Rs. 280 per month if they pay upfront for a premium 5 years subscription plan.

