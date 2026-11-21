VMPL New Delhi [India], November 21: EMPORIO MALLS PRIVATE LIMITED is focused on developing a diversified business presence across real estate, financial services, retail operations, and business management solutions. With a broad vision of exploring emerging commercial opportunities, the company aims to contribute to the evolving business landscape through integrated services, strategic management, and customer-focused solutions. With business interests spanning multiple sectors, EMPORIO MALLS PRIVATE LIMITED aims to establish a strong foundation in commercial property management, retail and wholesale operations, financial management, and business consultancy. Its approach reflects a commitment to creating value through efficient business practices, commercial development, and opportunities for long-term growth.

STRENGTHENING REAL ESTATE AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS Real estate and property management form an important part of the company's business vision. EMPORIO MALLS PRIVATE LIMITED focuses on opportunities involving real estate services, property acquisition, real property management, and commercial property development. The company's business activities also encompass the rental and leasing of shopping centres, shopping malls, and commercial spaces within marketplaces. Through property management, real estate brokerage, leasing, and sales management-related services, the company aims to explore opportunities in the commercial real estate ecosystem. Additionally, its business scope includes financing arrangements for real estate development and construction projects, supporting the broader development and management of commercial properties.

FINANCIAL SERVICES AND INVESTMENT-RELATED SOLUTIONS The company's stated business scope includes financial management, brokerage, commodity futures trading agency services, and investment-related activities. It also includes financial management of product portfolios, operational risk analysis and consultancy relating to finance and credit, lending-related advisory services, and arranging finance for construction and real estate development projects. The company's scope further refers to payment options through customer-operated electronic terminals at retail locations. EXPANDING RETAIL AND WHOLESALE BUSINESS OPERATIONS The company's business activities encompass wholesale and retail store services, supermarket and grocery store services, department store operations, and retail services featuring a wide range of consumer products. Its business scope also includes the management of wholesale and retail outlets, import-export agency services, comparison shopping, and promotional activities for products and services offered by online vendors.

Through these activities, the company aims to explore opportunities in retail and commercial distribution while supporting efficient business operations and consumer-oriented services. BUSINESS MANAGEMENT, CONSULTANCY AND DEVELOPMENT The company's business scope includes business management and consultancy activities intended to support organizational growth and commercial development. These include startup support, franchise establishment assistance, business development services for small-sized enterprises, business project management, and consultancy relating to the establishment and operation of businesses. Other listed activities include commercial information services, marketing consultancy, business acquisition advisory, management of commercial projects, and arranging trading transactions and business contracts. VISION FOR THE FUTURE With a diversified business scope across real estate, financial services, retail, and business management, EMPORIO MALLS PRIVATE LIMITED aims to explore opportunities across multiple commercial sectors.

The company envisions building a sustainable business framework by bringing together property-related solutions, retail operations, financial services, and strategic business support. Through this diversified approach, the company seeks to focus on business efficiency, innovation, customer value, and long-term growth. ABOUT EMPORIO MALLS PRIVATE LIMITED EMPORIO MALLS PRIVATE LIMITED is a company with stated business activities spanning real estate services, commercial property management, financial and investment-related activities, wholesale and retail operations, and business consultancy. The company aims to explore opportunities across these sectors through commercial property solutions, retail management, financial services, and business development activities. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)