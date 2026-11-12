VMPL Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 12: Five months after beginning operations, Burgundy Studio has received two National Gold awards at the 12th edition of the afaqs! Foxglove Awards 2026, held on October 23 in New Delhi. Founded in May 2026 by Pranay Jain, Burgundy is a web design and development studio from Bangalore. The studio received Gold in the Best Brand Website category for its own website and Best Corporate Website for its work on EliteEPM. The two wins mark an early milestone for the studio, with recognition for both its own digital presence and a client project. Building a studio around website design and development

Burgundy was started with a focus on building websites for businesses that need more than a visual redesign. Its work covers website strategy, content, user experience, design and development, helping businesses build new websites and improve existing ones. The studio follows a founder-led model, with Pranay directly involved in projects and working with specialists according to the requirements of each engagement. During its first few months, Burgundy worked on establishing its own brand and website while taking on client projects. Its own website was developed to introduce the studio, explain its services and reflect its approach to website design and development. The EliteEPM website, meanwhile, was developed for an enterprise planning and consulting business.

Both projects went on to receive National Gold recognition at the Foxglove Awards. Recognition at a national creative awards event The 12th edition of the afaqs! Foxglove Awards was held on October 23, 2026, at Four Points by Sheraton, New Delhi. The awards recognised work across digital, design, advertising, content, social media and other creative disciplines. The national winners included projects for brands such as Coca-Cola, MakeMyTrip and Bridgestone India. Burgundy's two awards were presented in the Digital category, recognising its work in Best Brand Website and Best Corporate Website. Speaking about the achievement, Pranay Jain, Founder of Burgundy Studio, said: "When we started Burgundy in May, we knew the kind of work we wanted to do. But receiving two Gold awards within a few months was something we hadn't imagined. Having our own website and a client's website recognised together makes this particularly special. It's a proud moment for everyone who has been part of the journey."

Looking ahead Burgundy continues to work with businesses on new websites, redesigns, platform migrations and ongoing website operations. Its approach brings website strategy, content, UX, design and development into one process, with the founder remaining involved from the initial conversation through launch. The studio works with businesses across different industries, addressing website requirements that range from establishing a new digital presence to improving an existing one. For Burgundy, the two Gold awards represent an early milestone as it continues building its portfolio and working with businesses in India and internationally. About Burgundy Studio Burgundy Studio is a founder-led web design and development studio from Bangalore, India.

Founded by Pranay Jain in May 2026, the studio works with businesses across website strategy, content, UX, design, development and ongoing website operations. Website: https://www.burgundy.studio/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)