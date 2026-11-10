PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10: As families gather for Diwali, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412) urges them to celebrate with a safety-first approach. Its claims data shows burn-related claims in the festive quarter running 28% above the average of the other three quarters in FY26, and the insurer is sharing simple precautions and first-aid guidance to keep the season joyful. Burn-related claims reported in Q3 (October-December) were 28% above the average of the other three quarters in FY26, compared with 19% in FY25 Star Health sets out preventive steps and first-aid guidance for burns and eye injuries, with a reminder to seek prompt medical help after any firecracker injury.

Diwali Safety Snapshot Star Health analysed burn-related claims across FY25 and FY26, quarter by quarter. Q3 (October-December), which takes in Diwali, is when claims rise: in FY26 they were 28% above the average of the other three quarters, compared with 19% in FY25. These accidents are preventable. The same patterns recur each festive season: crackers lit without adult supervision, duds relit or mishandled, and onlookers standing too close. Burns often have ordinary causes too, such as sparks landing on synthetic clothing, loose garments drifting near a flame, or a hand reaching for a cracker that has not quite finished. A few simple measures help families celebrate without incident.

Amitabh Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited said, "Diwali is a time of light and togetherness, and we want every family to enjoy it fully. Our claims data shows a clear pattern: in the Diwali quarter, burn-related claims run 28% above the average of the other three quarters, These injuries are largely preventable, and a few simple precautions can keep the celebration bright and joyful for everyone." "As a health insurer, your wellbeing is our priority, which is why we want every family to celebrate safely, take simple precautions and enjoy the festivities with their loved ones," he added.

Star Health's guide to celebrating the Festival of Lights safely: Celebrating safely 6 Firecracker Safety Guidelines 1. Burst crackers only in open spaces and maintain a safe distance * Stay away from buildings, vehicles, electrical wires, and flammable materials. * Never hold firecrackers, anar, bombs, or rockets in your hand while lighting them. 2. Wear safe clothing and footwear * Choose close-fitting cotton clothes and sturdy closed footwear. * Avoid loose, flowing, or synthetic garments that can catch fire easily. 3. Children must always be supervised * Firecrackers should only be lit by adults or under close adult supervision. * Keep children away from unexploded or discarded fireworks. 4. Never relight a dud cracker

* If a cracker fails to explode, do not approach or relight it. * Douse it with water or sand before disposal. 5. If a burn occurs, cool it immediately * Place the burned area under cool running water for 10 to 20 minutes. * Do not apply ice, toothpaste, oil, butter, turmeric, or any home remedies. 6. Seek urgent medical attention for serious burns * Burns involving the face, eyes, hands, feet, joints, or extensive body areas require immediate medical care. * Do not burst blisters or remove clothing stuck to the burn. If injury occurs, remember that the first few minutes matter most. Prompt first aid and timely medical attention can make a significant difference in recovery.

These six points align closely with the public guidance and burn first-aid recommendations issued by the DGHS_Guidelines_Safehandling of Firecrackers under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. https://dghs.mohfw.gov.in/uploads/assets/T3qn4jpT8Aa40YBdtBXPBWYkKH4vwktdWleMpQKI.pdf About Star Health and Allied Insurance: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412), one of India's leading standalone health insurance companies, commenced operations in 2006 as India's first standalone health insurance company. Star Health provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to its customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred health insurance companies in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has developed superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor-made products to cater to needs such as cancer, diabetes and cardiac illnesses, as well as specific segments such as senior citizens, women and children. Star Health is India's first health insurance company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. has a strong multi-channel distribution network of 900+ offices, 8.7 lakh agents and robust bancassurance and financial institution partners. The Company has 17,000+ network hospitals and 18,500+ employees. Talk to Star: helping policyholders plan care with confidence: Star Health offers guided support through 7200 222 333 for eligible policyholders seeking Home Healthcare or planned hospitalisation assistance. Customers can call the number and press 1 for Home Healthcare or press 2 for planned hospitalisation. The service helps customers understand coverage, network hospital options, the cashless process, required documents and care pathways before admission or home-based treatment. Non-policyholders can access free 24/7 Virtual OPD consultations through the Star Health Customer app.

For more information, visit www.starhealth.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)