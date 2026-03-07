Business Leaders Discuss Growth, Innovation and AI at SME Bharat Conclave 2026 in Mumbai

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: More than 325 entrepreneurs, SME owners, policymakers and industry leaders gathered in Mumbai for the SME Bharat Conclave 2026, organised by Rotary Means Business (RMB) Mumbai Numero Uno, to discuss growth, innovation and the impact of emerging technologies on business. Rotary Means Business (RMB) is an international Rotary fellowship that promotes ethical business networking among Rotarians, combining enterprise with the enduring Rotary values of trust, integrity and service. The Conclave was organised in recognition of the increasing complexity of the business landscape, where technological disruption, regulatory shifts and global economic changes are reshaping how companies plan for growth. The platform aimed to combine knowledge-sharing, policy insights and meaningful business networking for the SME community.

The event featured a distinguished line-up of speakers from business, finance, government and Rotary leadership. R. Gopalakrishnan, author and corporate advisor, spoke about the importance of managing uncertainty in business and reminded entrepreneurs that unpredictability is a constant across organisations of all sizes. Sonali Deore, Industries Officer, Government of Maharashtra, shared insights on industry incentives and policy support available to MSMEs and entrepreneurs. Gopal Krishna Agarwal, economist and national spokesperson for economic affairs, spoke about the evolving economic landscape and the importance of aligning growth with long-term values and sustainability. Sanjay Arora, founder of Suburban Diagnostics, highlighted the importance of building strong brands and creating leadership systems that allow businesses to scale beyond the founder.

Ashish Shankar, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Wealth, shared perspectives on long-term wealth creation and explained why sustained participation in equity markets is essential to benefit from India's economic growth. Pradyuman Sharma, IIM alumnus and technology advisor, spoke about the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence and encouraged business owners to explore practical adoption of AI for improving efficiency and competitiveness. PDG Rahul Timbadia spoke about land as a long-term wealth-building asset and outlined how structured land investments can become an important component of long-term financial planning for entrepreneurs. DGE Rajan Dua spoke about the symbiotic relationship between Rotary and Rotary Means Business, highlighting how trust-based networks help strengthen ethical enterprise and business collaboration.

A panel discussion further explored practical growth frameworks. Manish Panchal shared insights on exponential growth strategies and the discipline required to translate ambition into execution. Kishore Masurkar emphasised the importance of sustained R & D and innovation as a foundation for long-term competitive advantage. Sagar Gosalia highlighted the role of peer learning ecosystems and Trust Groups in helping entrepreneurs overcome isolation and make better business decisions. In addition to keynote sessions, the Conclave featured an exhibition hall where participating enterprises showcased products and services, enabling direct engagement within the business community. A curated Buyer-Seller Meet further added value to the event by facilitating structured interaction between large corporate buyers and SME participants, creating opportunities for procurement partnerships and business collaboration.

The Conclave was led by Rtn. Arun M. Wadhwa, President of RMB Mumbai Numero Uno, with Rtn. Hemang Jangla serving as Convenor, who highlighted the spirit of "coming together, thinking together and growing together." Speaking at the event, President Arun M. Wadhwa said: "In today's dynamic environment, networking alone is not sufficient. Business leaders require platforms that combine knowledge-sharing, collaboration and ethical enterprise. The SME Bharat Conclave aims to bring together diverse perspectives that help entrepreneurs navigate uncertainty and build sustainable growth." The Conclave reflected the growing need for platforms that bring together knowledge, collaboration and trusted networks to help entrepreneurs navigate an increasingly complex business environment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)