Business Mint announced Nationwide Women Excellence Awards- 2022 to honour women in various fields.

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/PNN): Nationwide Women Excellence Awards 2022 is a global celebration of women's past, present, and future contributions and accomplishments in disciplines such as education, research, industry/business / corporate, social development, and so on.

Since the 1900s, International Women's Day has grown in popularity and is commemorated - A period of immense expansion and instability, which has seen a substantial shift in both women's and social attitudes toward their equality. Women have evolved through the years to make a difference in terms of global thought and local action!! Business Mint's Nationwide Women Excellence Awards 2022 is a national honour for numerous women around the country and the world who have shown themselves in their fields through hard work and unbreakable potential.

Women from various Academia / Governmental Sectors into Teaching / Research / Training / Consulting, Entrepreneurs, Corporate Leaders, Professional Workforces in Governmental and Non-Governmental Sectors, etc. will be honoured with the Nationwide Women Excellence Awards 2022. Only qualified women who are dynamic, knowledgeable, renowned, and ambitious in their domain areas are selected by Business Mint to win this prestigious international women's day award.

Business Mint published a list of Real Estate, Education, Healthcare, Marketing, Software, Aviation, Media, etc organizations led by women whose groups and missions were successful here:

Nationwide Women Excellence Awards 2022 is a tremendous accomplishment, with over 1200 nominations received from a variety of industries. Following the selection of the most innovative and forward-thinking contenders, 70 winners were chosen from a variety of categories.

List of NATIONWIDE WOMEN EXCELLENCE AWARDS-2022 Winners:

1).Miti Randeri Bakre, AGM - Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Outstanding Leader - 2022, Human Resource Category

2).Amrit Ammu, Founder - Amrit Ammu Photography - Most Admired Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Child Photography

3).Dr. Archana Singh, Consultant - Yashoda Hospital - Most Inspiring Women of the Year - 2022, Obstetrics & Gynecology Category

4).Ayushi Arora Gulyani, Founder - Media Corridors - Best Emerging Entrepreneur in Delhi - 2022, Online Reputation Management Consultancy

5).Barnona Basu, Sr. General Manager, Marketing - Lupin Global - Most Prominent Pharma Marketing Leader of the Year - 2022 (Women)

6).Shweta Prakash - MD - Agile Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd & Director - Earthly Technologies Pvt Ltd - Most Admired Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Technology Category

7).Krishnaveni J - Inspiring Women of the Year in Bangalore - 2022, Vaastu Expert Category

8).-Leena Desai, Corporate & IP Lawyer - Outstanding Industry Professional - 2022, Commercial Laws & Intellectual Property Category

9).-Helen Cooper, Founder - Helen Cooper School of Luxury, UK - Most Inspiring Women of the Year - 2022, Sustainable Luxury Category

10).-Neena Maini Malhotra - Best Emerging Luxury Educator - 2022

11).-Parul Tarang Bhargava, Co-Founder & CEO - vCommission Media Pvt Ltd - Most Admired Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Global Affiliate Network Category

12).-Richa Jain, Associate Director | Technology - Iris Software Technologies Pvt Ltd - Most Admired Industry Professional - 2022, Technology Category

13).-Supreet Bajaj, Director - PURPLELOFTS - Most Admired Women Entrepreneur in Pune - 2022, Interior Designing & Execution Category

14).-Manjari Priya Gupta, MrsIndiaworldwide 2021 Earth & Director - FIS Global - Most Inspiring Women of the Year - 2022, Fashion & Corporate Category

15).-Sonali Tambe, Founder - Oakpinion PR - Most Admired Industry Professional - 2022, Communication & Influencer Marketing Category

16).-Manisha Nandi, CEO & Founder - 4th Dimension - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Architectural Consultancy Category

17).-Mansi Sehdev, Founder - All About Seniors, Product of Emazing Ideas - Outstanding Media Professional - 2022

18).-Ssudeepa A. Chaudhari, Founder - Pixels Design - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Graphic Designing Category

19).-Dr. Pooja Jaggi, (Associate Professor) Life Coach & Master Trainer - Mata Sundri College for Women & Delhi University, Delhi - Most Inspiring Women of the Year - 2022, Life Coach Category

20).-Neelima Burra, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer - The Obeoi Group - Most Admired Industry Professional of the Year - 2022, Brand Strategy Category

21).-Arunima Singh, Vice President | Health Digital - Havas Life Sorento - Digital Women Leader of the Year - 2022

22).-Prachi Gaur, CEO - Christian Heritage - Most Admired Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Wedding Apparel Category

23).-Seema Ghose, Founder - AmarShindook - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Handcrafted Jewelry Category

24).-Dr. Priyanka Majumdar, HOD Biology Senior School - Delhi Public School Newtown - Most Admired Professional Educator - 2022, Biology & Environmental Science Category

25).-Silpa Brahmaiahgari, Founder & CEO - TuitionHUB - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Online Tutoring Category

26).-Richa Sareen Gupta, HR director - SkillDeck - Best Emerging HR Trainer of the Year - 2022

27).-Dr. Rumana Sinha Sehgal, Founder - Serendipity - Most Admired Social Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022

28).-Riyaa Roshan, Associate Director | HR - Risland India - Most Prominent HR Leader of the Year - 2022

29).-Paulami Niyogi, Founder| Life Coach & Trainer - Mindful Wisdom - Most Prominent Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Life Coach Category

30).-Neesha B, Founder - ACE FINVEST - Most Admired Women Entrepreneur - 2022, Finance & Real Estate Category

31).-Tayyaba Siddiqui, Director - Little Pebbles International Preschool - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Pre School-Category

32).-Sridevi Ravichandran, Assistant General Manager Online - K7 Computing Pvt. Ltd - Most Admired Industry Professional - 2022, Digital Marketing

33).-Dr. Ami Desai, Author & Edupreneur - Most Admired Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Pre School-Category

34).-Monisha James, Director Corporate HR & Employee Experience - PNB MetLife India Insurance Co. Ltd - Most Admired Industry Professional of the Year - 2022, HR & ER Strategies Category

35).-Ms. Renu, Lecturer in Pharmacy - Department of Technical Education, Govt. Of Haryana - Most Admired Education Professional of the Year - 2022, Diploma Pharmacy Category

36).-Henny Shah, Photographer - Henny Shah Photography - Best Emerging Women Photographer - 2022, Surat

37).-Anjali Singh, Business Development Head - Amma Engineering - Most Admired Marketing Professional of the Year - 2022, Tipper Bodies & Trailers Category

38).-Jyotsana Garg Tiwari, MD - HUMANIQUEE - Best Emerging HR Consultant in Mumbai - 2022

39).-Sumalini B Swamy, Principal - Silicon City Academy of Secondary Education, Bengaluru - Excellence in Instructional Leadership - 2022

40).-Shreya Anand, Lean Transformation Team Member - GE Corporate - Best Emerging Women Fashion Icon of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

41).-Subhashini Naikar, Vice-Principal (Self Finance Courses) - Prahladrai Dalmia Lions College of Comm & Eco - Most Admired Education Professional of the Year - 2022, Self-Finance Course Category

42).-Nitisha Sharma, Co-Founder & Director - Crisscross Lingo - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year in Gujarat - 2022, Language School Category

43).-Meghana Shah, Co-Founder & Director - Crisscross Lingo - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year in Gujarat - 2022, Language School Category

44).-Tina Sequeira, Founder - The Tina Edit - Most Inspiring Women of the Year - 2022, Author Category

45).-Kanishka Goyal, Certified Fashion & Personal Stylist & digital Creator - Most Prominent Fashion & Personal Stylist of the Year - 2022, Punjab

46).-Jimie Kaul, Founder & CEO - Bareen by AJ - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year in Kashmir - 2022, Fashion & Decor Brand Category

47).-Pooja Sethiya, Global Makeup Artist - Most Admired Make-up Artist of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

48).-Vineeta Singhania Sharma, Founding Partner - Confluence Consultancy Services - Most Promising Women Entrepreneur in Delhi - 2022, Architectural & Engineering Category

49).-Deepal Mistry, Founder - Ascent Insights - Strategic Industry Leader of the Year - 2022, Pharmaceutical Marketing Category

50).-Niraalee Shah, Founder - Image Building & Etiquette Mapping - Women Personality of the Year - 2022, Corporate Trainer Category

51).-Sanju Patra, Founder & MD - Finix Consulting - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, HR Consultancy Category

52).-Ruby Dwivedi, Scientist - King George's Medical University - Most Prominent Healthcare Researcher of the Year - 2022, Lucknow

53).-Dt. Usha Harish (Clinical Nutritionist), Founder - Diet & Obesity Clinic - Most Admired Clinical Nutritionist of the Year - 2022, Karnataka

54).-Dalia Mukherjee, CEO - FIT Technologies Limited - Most Prominent Industry Professional of the Year - 2022, Finance Category

55).-Swati Kaviraj, Proprietor - Mast Marathi Restaurant - Best Emerging Restaurateur of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

56).-Naheed Muqeetulla, Co-Founder - Urbano | Imperial Online Services Pvt Ltd - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year in Telangana - 2022, Fashion Apparel Category

57).-Dr. N. Naveena, Chief Consultant & Medical Director - Clear Vision Eye Hospital - Most Promising Health Professional in Hyderabad - 2022, Eye Care Category

58).-Reema N Jain, Founder - Wuba skincare Pvt ltd - Most Admired Women Entrepreneur - 2022, Skin & Hair Care Products

59).-Dr. Megha Sharma, Director - V Empower All - Most Admired Women Entrepreneur of Pune - 2022, Socio Entrepreneur Category

60).-Shraddha Subramanian, Founder - Sparkling Soul - Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Executive Coaching Category

61).-Neha Ahuja, Co-Founder - Sim & Sams India Pvt Ltd - Most Admired Women Entrepreneur in Hyderabad - 2022, Family Entertainment Centre's Category

62).-Dr. Sushma, President & CEO - Oasis Group of Institutions - Most Admired Educational CEO of the Year - 2022, Haryana

63).-Megha S Jangira, Founder - ReadaBoo - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Children Library Category

64).-Lavanya Sunkari, Founder - Lauriko Private Limited - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur - 2022, Nutraceuticals Category

65).-CA Rashi Bajpai, Co-Founder & CEO - JJ Tax - Most Admired Women Entrepreneur - 2022, Tax Solutions Category

66).-Leesha Arya, Co-Founder & COO - JJ Tax - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur - 2022, Tax Solutions Category

67).-Nikita Jaggi, Founder - Poppy Pundits - Most Admired Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Employee Engagement Category

68).-Dr. C. Burnice Nalina Kumari, Associate Professor - Meenakshi Ammal Dental College - Most Admired Industry Professional - 2022, Dental Educator Category

69).-Prathyusha Ravula, Founder - Spacebox, Hyderabad - Most Inspiring Women Entrepreneur in Hyderabad - 2022, Interior Design Category

70).-Mouna Reddy, Founder - Opulence Trading LLC - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur - 2022, Import & Export Category

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint says, raising women in the workforce should be viewed as a commercial requirement rather than a social reform by corporate executives. For success, commitment must begin at the top be visible, tracked, and assessed. The policies that support this advocacy of equality must then be aligned, and this must go beyond compliance and analytics. Collaboration with internal and external systems is required at every level for success. It is an honour to recognize the Nationwide Women Excellence Awards 2022, and we hope to continue to honour the winners in this area every year. Regardless, these pioneer women have dedicated themselves to victory.

Business Mint is the one-stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs for their professional advancement through research and recognition approaches. Business Mint is a platform for associations and businesspeople where individuals get acknowledgment for their diligent effort. Their good try to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)