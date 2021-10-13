Buy Premium Memory Foam Mattresses and get Flat 25 percent Cashback Voucher on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

You would like to read
- Buy Duroflex Mattress on No Cost EMIs and Get Cashback up to Rs. 750 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
- Bajaj Finserv EMI Store announces cashback offer up to Rs 750 on premium mattresses
- Get the best mattress at up to 60 percent off on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
- Century Real Estate records 2.3X growth in pandemic year
- Why Virtual Reality training matters? And, helping CEOs sleep better!
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is home to all the top-selling mattress brands including Duroflex, Sleepycat, The Sleep Company, Durfi, Sleepyhead, Century, Amore and much more. Customers can buy mattresses on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 834 and get flat 25% off as a cashback voucher.
Customers can choose from a wide range of based on their requirements.
Five of the top-selling memory foam mattresses available on No Cost EMIs on the EMI Store are:
1. Duroflex LiveIn 6 Inch HR Foam King Size Memory Foam Mattress on EMIs starting at Rs. 1,477, with zero down payment option available.
2. Doctor Dreams Max 8 Inches King Size Memory Foam Mattress on EMIs starting at Rs. 1,402, with zero down payment option available.
3. Springtek 6 Inch Orthopaedic King Size Memory Foam Mattress on EMIs starting at Rs. 1,084, with zero down payment option available.
4. Durfi 10 Inch Orthopedic King Memory Foam Mattress on EMIs starting at Rs. 4,909, with zero down payment option available.
5. Springwel 8 Inch Infinity King Size Memory Foam Mattress on EMIs starting at Rs. 5,562, with zero down payment option available.
Customers can shop for memory foam mattresses from over 1,000 cities on the EMI Store. These include metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad etc.
By purchasing on the EMI Store, one can avail a host of unique benefits like zero down payment on select products, No Cost EMIs and doorstep delivery. Customers can conveniently repay over a tenor of 3 to 24 months.
Order online on the EMI Store in 4 easy steps:
1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.
2. Choose the memory foam mattress you wish to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.
3. At the payment page, add your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit.
4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent to you and the ordered item will be home delivered.
*Terms And Conditions Apply
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor