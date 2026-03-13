VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: CA Abhay Bhutada, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Chairman of TAB Global Ventures and Abhay Bhutada Foundation, has been honoured with the prestigious Maharashtrian of the Year Award for his transformative philanthropic initiatives that advance education, economic growth, and opportunities for underprivileged communities. This honour was conferred upon him by the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Eknath Shinde, at the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai. Organised by Lokmat, these awards honour individuals whose vision and dedication have contributed significantly to the progress of Maharashtra. Selected by an eminent panel of jurors, the awards recognise changemakers who work beyond personal success to uplift communities and drive positive transformation across Maharashtra and beyond.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the honour, CA Abhay Bhutada said, "I am deeply humbled to receive the Maharashtrian of the Year Award. This honour strengthens my resolve to uplift communities and empower individuals. Our Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji is my inspiration. I get motivation to do social work from seeing his dedication and tireless work for the people of Maharashtra. I will continue to support society and create a sustainable impact with our foundation." The Abhay Bhutada Foundation, led by CA Abhay Bhutada, has been actively working to uplift underprivileged communities through its various initiatives in education, healthcare, sports, and cultural preservation. Some of the key initiatives include the donation of ₹5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood-affected communities, the promotion of STEM education in rural schools, the provision of scholarships, support for youth empowerment, extending support to Shivsrushti, and the donation of advanced equipment to Pune Police. The Foundation also supports temple development initiatives and religious events in addition to implementing disaster relief and healthcare programmes across communities.

Through these dedicated efforts, CA Abhay Bhutada champions philanthropy-driven development and community empowerment, reaffirming his commitment to a stronger, resilient, and brighter society. About Abhay Bhutada Foundation Founded in 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation was established by CA Abhay Bhutada, an Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Chairman of TAB Global Ventures and the Abhay Bhutada Foundation. The Foundation is dedicated to the upliftment, education, and growth of underprivileged sections of society. With a clear focus on long-term impact rather than short- term aid, every initiative is designed to be sustainable and outcome-driven. Fully funded by CA Abhay Bhutada, the Foundation actively supports programmes in education, sports, and cultural preservation. In a short span, its consistent and purpose-led efforts have touched lakhs of lives across Maharashtra.

