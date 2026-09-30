VMPL New Delhi [India], September 30: Cakofy is a premium online bakery based in Gurugram, India. After gaining customers' love and satisfaction over the years, Cakofy is happy to announce its expansion into Noida as well. Cakofy expanded to Noida in September 2026, completing Delhi-NCR coverage to fulfil customers' demands. The brand is well known for creating a premium assortment, including customised cakes, jar cakes, and gift hampers designed to add a special touch to celebrations. With the growing presence of Cakofy, customers in Noida can now satisfy their sweet cravings with delightful products prepared with high-quality ingredients in our FSSAI-certified kitchen.

Cakofy Expands Its Exclusive Range of Cakes and Desserts Across Noida Cakofy expansion gives cake lovers a reliable and quick option for ordering online cakes in Noida. Cakofy has updated its catalogue with new flavours and designs of cakes, pastries, and other desserts, along with ready-to-send gift hampers. The expansion provides sweet enthusiasts with the convenience to celebrate happy moments right at their doorstep without visiting the physical bakery store. People in Noida can now easily order cakes for special celebrations, including birthdays, anniversaries, and corporate gatherings, with hassle-free and fast delivery, including midnight, 1-hour, and 3-hour delivery slots. Jar Cake Offer - Tasty, Heartfelt Gesture by Cakofy

The brand is celebrating the Noida expansion with a special launch offer for its customers. To share this happiness, Cakofy is running a free jar cake offer on every order above ₹699 as a launch celebration. The offer marks Cakofy's Noida launch with a special treat for local dessert lovers. Cakofy - Built on Taste and Trust Founded in 2022 by Sujal Pratap Singh and Saurav Verma, Cakofy is an online cake and dessert brand based in Gurugram, India. The brand's core offerings are cakes, hampers, and desserts designed for milestones, festivals, and corporate celebrations. The brand focuses on high-quality ingredients, delicious taste, and creatively designed cakes that are served 100% eggless.

A Note From the Co-Founders "Customer demand has always played an important role in Cakofy's growth. After establishing our presence in Gurugram and Delhi, we are happy to bring our cakes, desserts, and gifting options to customers in Noida." "Consistently maintaining hygiene in preparation and delivering orders on time with love and care reflects our commitment towards customer satisfaction. With the Noida expansion, we are excited to serve more customers and become a part of their celebrations." Media Contact- Sujal Pratap Singh Co-founder & COO at Cakofy Email: info@cakofy.com Website: https://cakofy.com Contact Number: +91 90630 71555 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)