PRNewswire New Delhi [India], July 28: The California Energy Commission (CEC), the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), and the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC) have executed a landmark Memorandum of Intent (MoI) on 25 June 2026, establishing a strategic collaboration framework for advancing clean energy technologies, grid modernization, renewable energy integration, energy efficiency, transportation electrification, long-duration energy storage, renewable energy forecasting, and grid reliability. - ISGF Facilitated Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Renewable Energy Integration, Grid Modernization, Energy Storage and Transportation Electrification between California and Rajasthan The Memorandum of Intent marks a significant milestone in strengthening international cooperation between two global leaders in renewable energy deployment. California and Rajasthan, among the largest and most progressive states in their respective countries, share common ambitions of accelerating the clean energy transition while ensuring reliable, resilient, and affordable electricity systems.

The virtual signing ceremony was attended by Hon'ble Energy Minister of Rajasthan Mr Heeralal Nagar, Mr Siva Gunda, Vice Chair of California Energy Commission; Mr John Reynolds, President, California Public Utilities Commission, Mr Hemant Kumar Jain, Member, Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission; and Mr Reji Kumar Pillai, President, India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) and Chairman, Global Smart Energy Federation (GSEF), along with senior officials from the participating organizations. The collaboration aims to promote knowledge exchange, policy dialogue, technical cooperation, and the sharing of global best practices in key areas including Renewable energy integration, Grid modernization and resilience, Energy efficiency, Transportation electrification, Long-duration energy storage, Energy forecasting and grid planning and other Emerging clean energy technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon'ble Minister for Energy, Rajasthan Government, Mr Heeralal Nagar, said, "Rajasthan is a leader in clean energy in India. We have strong sunshine and good wind, and we are using them to produce more and more solar and wind power. We are also adding battery storage and smart meters, and improving our power grid, so that clean power reaches our people in a steady and affordable way. California has done excellent work in this field, and there is a lot we can learn from each other. This agreement is an important step. It allows our two sides to share knowledge, ideas and experience -- on solar and wind power, storage, electric vehicles and grid reliability. I believe this will bring real benefits to the people of both Rajasthan and California."

Mr Siva Gunda, Vice Chair, California Energy Commission, said, "California and Rajasthan are demonstrating how subnational partnerships can accelerate the clean energy transition through practical collaboration. This Memorandum of Intent provides a strong foundation for sharing technical expertise on renewable energy integration, grid reliability, energy forecasting, transportation electrification, and long-duration energy storage. We look forward to learning from one another as we work toward reliable, affordable, resilient, and increasingly clean energy systems." President of California Public Utilities Commission, Mr. John Reynolds, commented, "California and Rajasthan are confronting many of the same challenges as we transition to cleaner, more reliable, and more affordable energy systems. This Memorandum of Intent creates an important opportunity for our institutions to learn from one another, share regulatory experience, and strengthen our collaboration in support of the people we serve."

ISGF President, Mr Reji Kumar Pillai has commented, "Rajasthan today operates one of the most complex grids with nearly 80% of renewable energy. Out of 62 GW of installed capacity in Rajasthan, 42 GW is solar and 6 GW is wind. Managing a grid with such high level of variable RE generation sources is a major challenge and requires advanced digital technologies and enabling regulatory framework. This collaboration between California and Rajasthan is expected to be mutually beneficial and would be an ideal test bed for new technologies and policy interventions." Following the signing ceremony, the California Energy Commission acknowledged ISGF's pivotal role in enabling this collaboration and expressed its appreciation for the continued partnership with Rajasthan and ISGF. The Commission also recognized the valuable support provided by the India Energy and Climate Center at UC Berkeley and the UC Davis India Center for Energy and Climate in advancing this initiative.

ISGF has been actively promoting international collaborations to accelerate the deployment of smart grids, renewable energy, electric mobility, and advanced energy technologies across India. This partnership further reinforces ISGF's commitment to fostering global cooperation that supports India's clean energy ambitions and contributes to building resilient, sustainable, and future-ready power systems. About India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) ISGF is a public private partnership initiative of Govt. of India with the mandate of accelerating smart grid deployments across the country. With 170+ members comprising of ministries, utilities, technology providers, academia and research, ISGF has evolved as a Think-Tank of global repute on Smart Energy and Smart Cities. Mandate of ISGF is to accelerate energy transition through clean energy, electric grid modernization and electric mobility; work with national and international agencies in standards development and help utilities, regulators and the industry in technology selection, training and capacity building. Website: https://indiasmartgrid.org/

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