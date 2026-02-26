NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: As India's snacking culture evolves from indulgent to intentional, California Pistachios is marking World Pistachio Day by spotlighting pistachios as a fun and accessible solution for incorporating more protein into modern Indian lifestyles. Once primarily used as a premium ingredient in traditional recipes, pistachios have transitioned into a mainstream snack in India driven by growing consumer awareness around nutrition and functional foods. Recent global and Indian insights reinforce this shift. According to NielsenIQ's 2025 report Snacking Habits: From Mindless to Mindful, "smart snacking" is growing 1.2 times faster than traditional snack formats, with one in five snack purchases now carrying a health association. Complementing this, Innova Market Insights' Snack Trends 2025 highlights that taste remains the top driver of snack selection and that texture plays a role in snack satisfaction, positioning pistachios perfectly at the intersection of flavour, crunch and nutrition.

In India, the case for seeking protein when snacking is even more compelling. A 2026 LocalCircles & Country Delight survey revealed that 60% of urban Indians do not consume protein-rich foods daily. At the same time, 71% of respondents indicated willingness to switch to affordable protein alternatives. With six grams of plant protein per 28-gram serving, California Pistachios offer an accessible, convenient and natural way to bridge this protein gap without requiring drastic dietary changes. Industry data from India Brand Equity Foundation further notes that, "India is witnessing a nutrition-driven move, with protein supplements becoming a key component in preventive health and wellness." The study shares how protein consumption is no longer confined to sports nutrition and is increasingly integrated into everyday foods as consumers seek functional benefits. Supporting this, Packaging Corporation of America's 2025 snacking insights report that 63% of consumers select snacks based on flavour, while 55% consider protein the most important driver for a healthy snack, demonstrating that today's Indian consumer expects snacks to deliver both taste and nutritional value which are core characteristics of California Pistachios.

This World Pistachio Day, California Pistachio' aims to simplify the protein conversation according to consumer snacking trends. Commenting on the occasion, Shail Pancholi, Country Director, California Pistachios, said, "India's snacking habits are clearly becoming more mindful, yet awareness around daily protein intake still remains limited. World Pistachio Day is an opportunity to remind consumers that improving nutrition does not have to be complicated. A handful of pistachios offers protein, satisfying crunch and great taste in one simple choice. Choosing to eat pistachios can be a practical, everyday decisions that fit seamlessly into our lives while supporting a balanced diet." As Indian consumers increasingly seek snacks that combine flavour, functionality and convenience, California Pistachios stands positioned as a solution--proving that mindful snacking can be both delicious and effortless.

For more information about California Pistachios, visit www.californiapistachios.com. California Pistachios California Pistachios are grown and distributed by The Wonderful Company, the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer located in California's Central Valley. California Pistachios are Non-GMO, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Sun-ripened in the moderate Mediterranean climate of California, these distinctively green nuts pack taste and contain antioxidants and over 30 different nutrients. California Pistachios in India are available under leading brands and private labels at retail outlets, grocery stores, and online platforms. For more information about California Pistachios India, visit - www.californiapistachios.com