NewsVoir New Delhi [India], April 24: Campus Activewear, one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands, is proud to announce its certification as the Top Employer in India for 2026 by the prestigious Top Employers Institute. This global recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to excellence in people's practices, creating a progressive, people-centric workplace culture through continued efforts. Active in 131 countries/regions, Top Employers Institute is a global authority in HR certification, benchmarking and advisory. Its program evaluates organization's through a comprehensive HR Best Practices Survey across key domains such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing. Campus Activewear's top ranking reflects its ability to build a workplace where employees can thrive, innovate, and grow, guided by its core values of Creativity, Agility, Massively Enterprising, Positivity, Unrelenting Customer Centricity, and Success as a shared journey.

The certification follows a comprehensive evaluation process, including surveys, validation, and independent audits, reinforcing the company's alignment with global HR standards. It also highlights Campus Activewear's continued focus on fostering a conducive, people-centric work environment as it scales its presence across India. Commenting on the recognition Nikhil Aggarwal, Whole time Director and CEO, Campus Activewear said, "Being recognized as one of the Top Employer in India is a milestone that belongs to every member of the Campus family. Our growth as a brand is intrinsically linked to the growth of our people. We remain committed to evolving our workplace with agility and positivity, ensuring that Campus remains a place where talent is nurtured and collective milestones are celebrated. This certification validates our efforts to build a culture where every individual feels empowered to take ownership and think big."

Speaking on this, Alka Monga, AVP - HR, Campus Activewear, said, "This recognition reaffirms our belief that when individuals feel valued, supported, and empowered, they bring their best selves to work every day. At Campus, we strive to create an environment where people are encouraged to take initiative, think boldly, and make meaningful contributions. When our people feel connected and inspired, it not only strengthens our culture but also fuels stronger outcomes for the organisation." Since its inception, Campus has consistently invested in building robust HR frameworks, fostering a culture of innovation, and prioritizing employee wellbeing across all levels. This accreditation further strengthens its position as a leader in the athleisure footwear segment and reinforces its role as a forward-looking player in the Indian retail industry, with Campus Activewear continuing to drive growth by balancing operational excellence with a strong commitment to its people.

About Campus Activewear Ltd. Campus is one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal, with his acumen, skill, and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ''Campus'' has emerged as one of India's biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brands, offering a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus has sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With over 23,000 retail touchpoints, over 300+ company exclusive outlets, a website (campusshoes.com), and being one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus has secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points, and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand, especially for young adults, everyday performers, and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus was listed on NSE and BSE in May 2022.

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