NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 21: Campus Activewear Ltd. - one of India's largest Sports and Athleisure brands - unveiled its new brand identity at its Annual Distributors' Meet- Shoecase 2026. More than a visual refresh, this heralds a pivotal moment in the Company's growth journey. The unveiling signals Campus' evolution into a more culture-led, future-facing brand that resonates with a generation that is defining its own direction driven by individuality, movement and self-expression. At the heart of the identity shift are three outward arrows and lines that symbolise multidirectional paths, choices and possibilities, reinforcing the belief that there is no singular route to growth or self-expression. As a visual identity of Move Your Way philosophy, the refreshed identity reimagines the freedom of movement as a reflection of personal ambition, culture and individuality. Designed with a global outlook while remaining rooted in the Indian youth ethos, the new brand identity represents a generation that values authenticity and the freedom to shape its own journey. This further represents Campus' progression towards a broader culture-led identity that brings together fashion, sport and everyday lifestyle while building stronger emotional relevance with consumers.

The new identity was unveiled at Campus' Annual Distributors' Meet- Shoecase 2026, which brought together more than 300+ number of distributor-partners from across India for a three-day event representing growth and shared ambition. As one of the Company's largest partner engagement platforms, the event reflected Campus' continued commitment to strengthen its nationwide distributor network that has played a pivotal role in the brand's journey over the past two decades. Former Indian batsman and current coach of Indian men's cricket team Shri Gautam Gambhir graced the event as the Chief Guest, sharing his views and engaging with the attendees. Speaking at the launch, Nikhil Aggarwal, Whole Time Director and CEO, Campus Activewear, said, "As we evolve, this marks an important step in the next phase of our journey as a brand. It reflects a generation that values individuality, draws inspiration from culture and continues to move, explore and define success in its own way. With our new identity, we are placing the individual at the centre of this journey while strengthening Campus' focus on building a brand that stays closely connected to the ambitions, choices and everyday movement of today's consumers."

Held from 16 to 18 May, the three-day event brought together distributors, influencers and key company stakeholders on a single platform to experience the brand's next phase of growth. The event featured leadership interactions, panel discussion with Gautam Gambhir, large-scale distributor showcases, product experiences, a fashion presentation, a gala evening and an influencer-led engagement hosted by Suhana Sethi. Sharing his thoughts, Shri Gautam Gambhir said, "Sport has always taught me that success is not about following a single path, but about staying committed to your purpose and pushing forward no matter how the journey changes. What stands out about Campus is how it understands this spirit of movement and individuality. A brand that reflects the mindset of today's youth, where expression, ambition and everyday performance all come together. This evolution is not just about a new identity, but about staying connected to a generation that is constantly evolving."

The unveiling comes at an important phase in Campus' brand journey as the Company continues to strengthen its position within India's fast-evolving athleisure and lifestyle market. Since its inception in 2005, Campus has steadily evolved into one of India's leading homegrown sports and athleisure brands by combining fashion-forward design, accessibility and a deep understanding of youth aspirations. Backed by a strong retail and distribution ecosystem with over 23,000 retail touchpoints, more than 300+ exclusive brand outlets and a widespread distributor network across the country, the brand has built a significant omni-channel presence while remaining closely connected to everyday consumers. The event also highlighted Campus' commitment towards collaborative growth with its partners and the retail ecosystem. The Company leadership engaged extensively with distributors and stakeholders, reiterating the brand's long-term focus on innovation, agility and consumer-first thinking. With a product portfolio driven by technology, design agility and evolving lifestyle preferences, Campus continues to strengthen its position as a trusted everyday companion for young India.

About Campus Activewear Ltd Campus is one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr Hari Krishan Agarwal, with his acumen, skill and innovative thinking, started a never-ending revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand 'Campus' has emerged as one of India's biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brands, offering a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus has sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With more than 23,000 retail touchpoints, 300+ plus exclusive company outlets, a website (campusshoes.com) and as one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus has secured its pan-India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition, making Campus an aspirational brand, especially for young adults, everyday performers and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus was listed on NSE and BSE on 9 May 2022.

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