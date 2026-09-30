NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 30: Campus Activewear, one of India's leading sports and athleisure brands, has unveiled its first reimagined store in Roop Nagar, New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of its physical retail experience for the new age consumers. Inaugurated by Head Coach, Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, the new-format store brings together Campus Activewear's expanding product portfolio with a contemporary, immersive and lifestyle-led retail environment. Spread across 1,640 sq. ft., the Roop Nagar store is the first Campus Activewear store to showcase the brand's redesigned retail concept, reflecting its evolving proposition and changing consumer expectations. The new format moves beyond conventional product display to create a more curated and engaging environment, with dedicated spaces designed around discovery, styling, interaction and product exploration.

The store takes cues from a modern, minimalist design language, bringing Campus Activewear's energetic identity into an urban, contemporary setting. From a striking window display and curated product hotspots to styling boards, lifestyle imagery and tactile flooring, the space is designed to make discovery feel more intuitive. Lace customisation and a dedicated photo-op add interactive moments to the experience, while distinct zones create a clear flow across the store. The assortment brings together lifestyle and sneakers, running, walking, ÉLAN, women's and kids' footwear, alongside apparel, accessories, bags, slippers and sandals. Together, the portfolio reflects Campus Activewear's expanding proposition across sport, fashion and everyday lifestyle, giving consumers a broader range of products to explore within a single retail environment.

Commenting on the launch, Mr.Gautam Gambhir said, "Sport teaches you to keep moving, adapt and push forward, and I see that same spirit in the way Campus Activewear is evolving. The new Roop Nagar store is a reflection of that journey, bringing a fresh perspective to how consumers experience the brand. It is exciting to see a homegrown brand continue to grow while staying connected to the changing aspirations of young India." Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO, Campus Activewear said, "The Indian sports and athleisure market is at an exciting STAGE, with consumers increasingly seeking products and brands that fit seamlessly into their everyday lives. For Campus Activewear, this presents an opportunity to build on our scale and strengthen our relevance across a much broader consumer landscape. Our focus is on investing for long-term growth, expanding our presence across markets and continuing to build capabilities that allow us to serve an evolving consumer. As we enter this next phase, we remain committed to building a strong, enduring homegrown brand with the ambition to shape the future of sports and lifestyle retail in India."

With 311 exclusive stores across India, including 41 stores across Delhi NCR, Campus Activewear continues to strengthen its presence across major tier 1 and tier 2 cities in India. Delhi NCR remains a key growth market for the brand, with strong consumer spending potential and the capacity to support a footprint of 60+ stores in the coming years. The Roop Nagar launch further strengthens Campus Activewear's presence in the region as it continues to expand its retail network and bring its evolving proposition closer to consumers. The launch will also see Campus Activewear take its 'Move Your Way' philosophy to students through a shoe truck activation near Roop Nagar and North Campus, Delhi for two weeks featuring engaging fitness challenges and open talent activities, with coupons and merchandise for winners.

The Campus Activewear Roop Nagar store is now open, inviting consumers to experience the brand's first reimagined retail concept and explore its latest offerings across footwear, apparel and accessories. With the new format bringing together lifestyle and sneakers, running, walking, ÉLAN, women's and kids' footwear, apparel and accessories, the store reflects Campus Activewear's continued expansion into a broader lifestyle proposition while creating a more engaging and contemporary shopping experience for consumers. Store Name: Campus Activewear - Roop Nagar, New Delhi Opening Date: 22 September 2026 Store Size: 1,640 sq. ft. Address: 4/11, Roop Nagar, New Delhi - 110007 Opening Hours: 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM

Launch Offer: Free gift on purchases of Rs. 2,499 and above, subject to applicable terms and conditions. As part of the store launch, shoppers can avail of a free gift on purchases of Rs. 2,499 and above, subject to applicable terms and conditions. About Campus Activewear Ltd. Campus Activewear Limited (NSE: CAMPUS, BSE: 543523) is one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands by value and volume. Introduced in 2005, Campus offers a diverse portfolio of footwear for the entire family, combining style, comfort and accessibility across multiple price points. With an estimated 17% market share in the Indian branded sports and athleisure footwear market, the company is backed by strong in-house manufacturing capabilities, an integrated supply chain, a robust omnichannel distribution network spanning over 30,000 retailers across 800 districts, 300+ exclusive brand outlets, and a growing e-commerce presence across leading marketplaces and its own website. Through its focus on innovation, design, and consumer-centric product development, Campus continues to strengthen its position as one of India's most trusted and accessible footwear brands. For additional information and financial results, please visit campusshoes.com.

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