PNN New Delhi [India], August 18: This Independence Day, Campus Shoes launched 'The Kids' Constitution' under its children's footwear line, Campus Kids, putting a child's perspective on freedom at the centre of the conversation. Built around 'The Freedom to Play,' the initiative reimagines the language of the Constitution through the eyes of children - asking what they would declare as their fundamental freedoms if they could write the rules of childhood themselves. At the heart of the initiative is a social-first film released across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, opening with "We, the Kids of India... do solemnly swear..." and bringing to life a playful charter of freedoms:

* To climb every tree without fear. * To jump into puddles without asking how deep they are. * To never walk when we can run. * To conquer every monkey bar, every wall, every rock, and every little adventure waiting outside. * We promise to collect bruises like medals, memories like victories. * And to own every playground. * This Independence Day, we celebrate the Freedom to Play. The film contrasts these declarations with the everyday instructions children hear - "Don't climb that. Don't run there. Don't get dirty. Be careful." - turning them into a reflection on how childhood is increasingly shaped by restriction. At a time when children's lives are structured around school schedules, classes, screens and organised activities, 'The Kids' Constitution' makes a case for giving children more room for unstructured play.

Gaurav Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Campus Shoes, said, "Independence Day gives all of us a reason to think about what freedom really means. With 'The Kids' Constitution,' we wanted to look at freedom from a child's point of view. For them, freedom is often beautifully simple - the freedom to run, climb, jump, explore, get messy, fall and get back up again. Through this initiative, we want to encourage parents to protect one of childhood's most important freedoms: the Freedom to Play." The campaign was conceptualised in partnership with Pravis, Campus Kids' creative agency partner. The initiative extended beyond the film through a creator-led activation featuring 100+ macro, micro and nano creators - including parenting and family voices - activated across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru around three themes: 'The New Rules of Childhood,' 'Stories of Unfiltered Play' and 'Why Play Matters?' Parents were also invited to add their own "articles" to the Constitution by sharing moments of their children at free play.

'The Freedom to Play' also comes to life through the Campus Kids Freedom Range of shoes, designed for children whose playground can be anywhere -- a park, a field, a puddle, a staircase, or the next adventure they discover. https://www.campusshoes.com/collections/freedom-range The Kids' Constitution: Freedom to Play. Freedom to Be a Kid: https://www.instagram.com/p/DcCEeaXTbmb/ Views: 9 Mn Reach: 5 Mn+ Overall campaign Reach: 10Mn+ Overall Campaign Engagement: 32000+ About Campus Activewear Ltd. Campus Activewear Limited (NSE: CAMPUS, BSE: 543523) is one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands by value and volume. Introduced in 2005, Campus offers a diverse portfolio of footwear for the entire family, combining style, comfort and accessibility across multiple price points. With an estimated 17% market share in the Indian branded sports and athleisure footwear market, the company is backed by strong in-house manufacturing capabilities, an integrated supply chain, a robust omnichannel distribution network spanning over 30,000 retailers across 800+ districts, 300+ exclusive brand outlets, and a growing e-commerce presence across leading marketplaces and its own website. Through its focus on innovation, design, and consumer-centric product development, Campus continues to strengthen its position as one of India's most trusted and accessible footwear brands. For additional information and financial results, please visit campusshoes.com

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