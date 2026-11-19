PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Canara HSBC Life Insurance has launched a new campaign featuring brand ambassadors Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan. The campaign explores how meaningful commitments are always supported by disciplined planning and consistent action. Whether it is the initials of his family that accompany him at the start of every run-up or the precision with which he measures every step before delivering a ball, Bumrah's routines reflect the powerful interplay between what matters most to us and the planning we need to do to protect and fulfil those commitments. The campaign draws a parallel between this mindset and the promises people make to their loved ones. While such commitments are rooted in emotion, fulfilling them requires thoughtful planning, discipline and consistency. The campaign reinforces Canara HSBC Life Insurance's belief that every promise deserves the support of a trusted partner, helping individuals and families prepare with confidence. A relatable and playful storytelling approach has been used to reinforce this core message.

Over the years, Promises Ka Partner has evolved beyond a brand proposition. It has become a reflection of the role life insurance plays in helping individuals and families honour the commitments they make, to those who matter most. Whether it is securing a child's future, supporting ageing parents, protecting loved ones or building long-term financial confidence, the platform underscores the belief that every promise deserves preparation and the support of a trusted partner. At its core, the campaign seeks to shift the conversation around life insurance from ready solutions to careful preparedness. It highlights the fact that while aspirations are often driven by emotion, fulfilling them requires consistency and planning. In doing so, it reinforces Canara HSBC Life Insurance's positioning as a dependable partner that helps customers prepare with confidence for the responsibilities and ambitions that define their lives.

Rishi Mathur, Chief Distribution Officer - Alternate Channels & Chief Marketing Officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, "At Canara HSBC Life Insurance, we believe every important promise has two dimensions: a reason behind it and a plan to fulfil it. The reason is often deeply personal, our families, ambitions and responsibilities. The plan is the preparation that turns those intentions into outcomes. Through 'Promises Ka Partner', we seek to champion this belief, and this campaign captures it through Jasprit Bumrah's story, where purpose and preparation come together. It reflects the role we aspire to play as the trusted Promises Ka Partner in our customers' lives: helping them prepare confidently for the future while staying focused on the people and aspirations that matter most. We are taking this message to audiences across Bharat through a large-scale rollout in seven languages, enabling us to connect with customers across the country in a meaningful and relevant way."

Jasprit Bumrah, Indian fast bowling spearhead said, "For me, success has always been about putting in the work consistently and staying focused on what you want to achieve. Whether it's cricket or life, you have to prepare for the challenges ahead and keep showing up. That's what I connect with in this campaign. It's about being prepared for the future and making sure you're able to deliver on the promises that matter to you. I've enjoyed my association with Canara HSBC Life Insurance over the past year, and I'm happy to continue being part of this journey." Sanjana Ganesan added, "I think we all have promises we make to ourselves and to the people who matter to us. But between everything life throws our way, it's important to make sure we're also doing our bit to secure the future we want for ourselves and our families. I like how this campaign brings that thought to life in a simple, relatable way. It's been lovely being associated with Canara HSBC Life Insurance, and I'm glad to continue this partnership."

By bringing together the emotional resonance of personal commitments and the cultural relevance of cricket, the campaign presents a fresh and relatable perspective on financial preparedness. Through stories rooted in purpose, partnership and planning, Canara HSBC Life Insurance continues to strengthen its connection with consumers while reinforcing its promise of standing by them through every stage of life's journey. The campaign will be deployed across seven languages, with a multi-platform presence spanning television, cinema, out-of-home, OTT, connect TV, cable and digital media to deliver nationwide reach. Through engaging storytelling and meaningful conversations, it aims to deepen consumer engagement and further strengthen Canara HSBC Life Insurance's distinctive positioning as the trusted Promises Ka Partner.

The campaign video can be accessed across the Company digital channels: Youtube: https://youtu.be/0wEu55uCz04 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DfoGE_WtTEU/?xtok=cTgzcXI4OWJsbGZ3 LinkedIn: https://lnkd.in/p/dEUN6WGJ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1701725681467428 Twitter: https://x.com/CanaraHSBCLI/status/2120722325557719168?a=8FNTfYZnDRFpZK9JOpw & s=20 About Canara HSBC Life Insurance Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a publicly listed company co-promoted by Canara Bank (36.5%) and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Limited (25.5%), with the remaining shareholding held by public shareholders, including Punjab National Bank (13%). As a bancassurance-led insurance company with its corporate office in Gurugram, Haryana, and 107 branch offices as of September 30, 2026, across India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks. For more than 18 years, Canara HSBC Life Insurance has sold insurance products to customers through multiple channels and a well-diversified network of Canara Bank, HSBC Bank and its other bancassurance partners located in multiple Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across the country. Canara HSBC Life Insurance has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group insurance segments comprising of life, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks and digital channels.

With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, Canara HSBC Life Insurance intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their "Promises Ka Partner" philosophy. For further press queries email us on prateek.sharma@canarahsbclife.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)