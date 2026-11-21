PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited has renewed its association with the Canara Bank Marathon 2026, reaffirming its commitment to encouraging healthier lives and greater financial preparedness. Scheduled for 22 November 2026 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, the event brings together individuals and communities around the shared values of discipline, resilience and long-term wellbeing. Partnership reinforces a shared commitment to physical wellbeing, financial preparedness and stronger communities. The association builds on the longstanding relationship between Canara Bank and Canara HSBC Life Insurance, extending their partnership beyond financial services to support an initiative that connects with people's everyday aspirations. Through its participation, the Company aims to encourage individuals to approach their physical health and their families' financial security with equal purpose.

Speaking on the association, Soly Thomas, Deputy CEO and Chief Distribution Officer, Bancassurance, Canara HSBC Life Insurance said, "India's progress rests on the wellbeing and financial resilience of its families. As a life insurer, our responsibility is to help people protect what they are building and pursue their aspirations with confidence. Our association with the Canara Bank Marathon reflects this larger purpose-encouraging people to invest in their health while taking meaningful steps to secure their families' future." "Building lasting financial security, much like preparing for a marathon, requires an early start, consistent effort and a long-term commitment. We are proud to stand alongside Canara Bank in an initiative that brings communities together and puts wellbeing at the centre. We want the spirit of race day to inspire habits that endure-staying active, planning ahead and protecting the people who depend on us."

Featuring 3K, 5K and 10K runs, the event welcomes participants at different stages of their fitness journeys, from first-time runners to those pursuing new personal milestones. Soly Thomas will attend the event to represent Canara HSBC Life Insurance. For Canara HSBC Life Insurance, the partnership reflects its 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy - helping customers honour their commitments to loved ones and protect their aspirations through life's uncertainties. By supporting the Canara Bank Marathon, the Company seeks to bring the importance of financial protection into a positive community experience and encourage conversations that translate awareness into action. About Canara HSBC Life Insurance Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a publicly listed company co-promoted by Canara Bank (36.5%) and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Limited (25.5%), with the remaining shareholding held by public shareholders, including Punjab National Bank (13%). As a bancassurance-led insurance company with its corporate office in Gurugram, Haryana, and 107 branch offices as of September 30, 2026, across India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

For more than 18 years, Canara HSBC Life Insurance has sold insurance products to customers through multiple channels and a well-diversified network of Canara Bank, HSBC Bank and its other bancassurance partners located in multiple Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across the country. Canara HSBC Life Insurance has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group insurance segments comprising life, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks and digital channels. With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, Canara HSBC Life Insurance intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their "Promises Ka Partner" philosophy.

For further press queries email us on prateek.sharma@canarahsbclife.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)