PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Canara HSBC Life Insurance extends its deepest condolences to the families impacted by the devastating floods in Assam. During this challenging time, the Company stands in solidarity with all those affected and remains committed to supporting our policyholders in every way possible. To provide timely financial relief, we have introduced a simplified and accelerated claims settlement process, helping ensure faster access to the assistance families need most. - Simplified claim documentation to enable faster settlement for policyholders affected by the Assam floods - Expedited assessment and settlement of eligible claims - Dedicated District Claims Service Head to provide on-ground assistance

- Multiple claim submission channels including email, customer app and helpline for seamless support To ensure faster claim processing, the Company has relaxed certain documentation requirements and is prioritizing the assessment and settlement of eligible claims, enabling affected families to receive financial assistance at the earliest possible. Claimants can submit the following documents to process their claims: - Death Certificate issued by Municipal Authorities; or list of deceased persons published by State/Central Government authorities; or any other acceptable proof of death, as applicable. - Claimant Statement / Claim Form. - Photo identity proof of the claimant along with proof of relationship to the Life Assured, wherever applicable.

- Bank account details of the claimant, including a cancelled cheque, bank statement or NEFT mandate. The claimants can also submit the above through any of the following channels: Email: claims.unit@canarahsbclife.in Email: customerservice@canarahsbclife.in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Customer App Customer Care Helpline: 1800-891-0003 | 1800-103-0003 In case of any requirement of personalised support, policyholders may reach out to the Company's dedicated District Claims Service Head: Mr. Pankaj Das Mobile: +91 98592 84460 Email: pankaj.das@canarahsbclife.in Canara HSBC Life Insurance remains committed to supporting affected policyholders and their families by ensuring compassionate assistance and prompt settlement of eligible claims during this challenging time. About Canara HSBC Life Insurance Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank (36.5 per cent) and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited (25.5 per cent). As a bancassurance-led publicly listed insurance company with its corporate office at Gurugram, Haryana and 107 branch offices as of June 30, 2026, pan India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

For 18 years now, Canara HSBC Life Insurance has sold insurance products to customers through multiple channels and a well-diversified network of Canara Bank, HSBC Bank and its other bancassurance partners located in multiple Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across the country. Canara HSBC Life Insurance has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group spaces comprising of life, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks and digital channels. With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, Canara HSBC Life Insurance intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy.

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