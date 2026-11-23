BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23: Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced the appointment of Bharath Vasudevan as Senior Vice President and Head, Capital One India. Bharath's appointment reflects Capital One's continued investment in top-tier technology and leadership talent as a strategic hub for talent, innovation and global collaboration for the technology-led financial services company. In this role, he will steer Capital One India's strategic direction, overseeing operations across artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and modern software engineering. Additionally, he will deepen integration with global enterprise teams to engineer high-impact solutions that serve millions of customers across the globe.

This appointment to lead the organisation in India marks his return to Capital One after a nearly decade-long tenure in the past, at Capital One Services. Welcoming Bharath to the role, Girish Bachani, Senior Vice President and CFO, Capital One Financial Services, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Bharath back to Capital One to lead our India centre. India plays a critical role in our global technology ecosystem, powering the foundational platforms, AI capabilities, and data-driven solutions that drive our business forward. Bharath's extensive leadership across advanced analytics, risk management, and large-scale transformation, paired with his firsthand understanding of Capital One's culture, positions him perfectly to champion our people, scale our capabilities, and deliver exceptional value for our customers worldwide."

Bharath brings over 25 years of experience in technology solutioning, risk management, analytics and financial services leadership. Most recently, he served as a seasoned partner operating at the intersection of financial services, technological innovation, risk management, and enterprise-wide digital transformation. He has also served as Chief Revenue Officer at deep-tech firm Trusting Social, as well as executive leadership in the Enterprise Risk Office at Bajaj Finserv. Commenting on his appointment, Bharath Vasudevan, Senior Vice President and Head, Capital One India said, "Over the years, it has been a privilege to witness Capital One consistently bring the best of thinking in product, design, technology and data, to solve some of the most challenging problems faced by customers in financial services. I am delighted to join the cause and lead our India centre as a fellow technologist in creating world-class products for our global customers."

As a technology-first financial services enterprise, Capital One leverages its proprietary data science, AI, and modern software engineering to democratize financial tools across its primary markets. Serving as an integral global technology centre since 2004, Capital One India powers this vision by combining deep expertise in data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, software engineering, and analytics to design and deploy modern financial solutions for millions of customers worldwide. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)