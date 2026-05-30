PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 30: CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited (BSE: 544343), a leading software solutions company offering end-to-end digital and IT engineering services, announced its audited financial results for the half-year and full-year ended March 31, 2026. The Company delivered steady growth during FY26, supported by client additions across global markets, expansion of digital engineering capabilities, and continued investments in AI, cloud, and enterprise technology services. The Company maintained healthy profitability while investing in future growth initiatives. Sustained margins reflect disciplined execution and a scalable business model. Key Financial Highlights -Total Income (₹ Lakhs) -H2 FY26: 5,647.92 -FY26: 11,559.56 -EBITDA (₹ Lakhs) -H2 FY26: 1,534.72

-FY26: 3,579.78 -EBITDA Margin (%) -H2 FY26: 27.17% -FY26: 30.97% -Net Profit (₹ Lakhs) -H2 FY26: 1,070.29 -FY26: 2,550.29 -Net Profit Margin (%) -H2 FY26: 18.95% -FY26: 22.06% Additional Balance Sheet Highlights (FY26) -Cash & Bank Balances: ₹8,862 Lakhs -Current Investments: ₹8,113 Lakhs -Total Cash & Investments: ₹17,135 Lakhs -Shareholders' Funds: ₹19,155 Lakhs -Debt: Nil Operational and Strategic Highlights - FY26 -Expanded capabilities across digital engineering, cloud, AI/ML, Generative AI, and data engineering services. -AI/ML and Generative AI solutions contributed more than 10% of FY26 revenue and continued to be one of the fastest-growing service segments. -Strengthened global client base across enterprises, SMEs, and tech companies in multiple geographies

-Scaled workforce to 500+ professionals with expertise across 50+ technologies -Enhanced service portfolio with focus on AI/GenAI, cloud engineering, and data-driven solutions -Maintained strong industry positioning supported by ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 certifications -Adopted flexible engagement models, including managed teams, staff augmentation, and project-based delivery -Strengthened partnerships with global technology platforms such as Microsoft, Adobe, and Salesforce Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mukul Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited, stated: "FY26 was an important year for CapitalNumbers as we continued investing in future growth while maintaining healthy profitability and a strong balance sheet. During the year, we expanded our AI and cloud capabilities, strengthened our international business development efforts, and continued building relationships with enterprise clients across key global markets. Strong client additions, growing demand for AI and cloud-based services, and disciplined financial management have supported our growth and profitability.

We remain focused on strengthening our service capabilities, expanding into new geographies, and leveraging emerging technologies to drive long-term value creation. With a robust pipeline and strong balance sheet, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth momentum. With a continued focus on operational excellence, technology integration, and scalable platform-driven growth. Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined execution, expanding our AI-led service portfolio, strengthening enterprise relationships, and creating long-term value for shareholders." About CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited is a digital consulting and IT engineering company offering digital engineering, software development, cloud engineering, AI/ML, Generative AI, data engineering, and enterprise technology services to global enterprises and startups. The Company has a strong international presence and focuses on delivering scalable, secure, and innovative technology solutions.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)