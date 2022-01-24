Captain of Kolkata Kings Chirag Tyagi got a place in T10 Premier League auctions

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/TPT): During the league matches of the National T10 Championship 2021 pool B, the Uttarakhand T10 team, which was considered the weakest, emerged as the Runner-Up of the tournament.

It was accredited by the all-around performance of Captain Chirag Tyagi and his team-leading spirit. Therefore, in the selection matches of the T10 premier league which started on 27 December 2021, he was appointed as the Captain of Kolkata Kings.

Other than Kolkata Kings there was a total of five teams that participated in the selection matches of the T10 Premier League. The Advisor of T10 Cricket Association(India), Vijay Pal Tyagi said that the UB Cup was started in the Northern District Cricket Ground in which players from different states showcased their talent. Vijay Pal Tyagi said that the T10 Cricket Association(India) is planning for the T10 Premier League in which International Players will also participate and will boost up the confidence of emerging players.

This event is taking place under the observation of the president of T10 Cricket Association(India), Siddharth Kundu, Secretary Rajiv Yadav, and the Chairman of T10 Premier League Sanjay Singh. The Vice President of the T10 Cricket Association (India) Pradeep Pandey said, "Chirag Tyagi is a promising and emerging player of future cricket. During the league matches of T10, Chirag Tyagi impressed everyone with his all-around performance and extraordinary captaincy skills. This is the reason he has bagged the responsibility of Kolkata Kings on his shoulder in the UB Cup."

Leading Kolkata kings in the UB Cup Selection matches for T10 Premier League, Chirag Tyagi said, "In the selection matches every player from the squad got the chance to perform and showcase their skill in front of the selectors because, on the basis of their performance, further selection has to be made for upcoming T10 Premier league."

Digvijay Prasad, Chief Selector of T10 Cricket Association(India) also added, "The performance of the players in the UB Cup was recorded and we are looking for best performers so that it is easy for us to shortlist them for the upcoming Auction of T10 premier league."

The motto of the association is to find the hidden talent from every corner of the country and make the best so that in the future they can make their parents and country proud.

