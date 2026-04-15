VMPL New Delhi [India], April 14: Caravela Beach Resort, South Goa's iconic 5-star deluxe property, is redefining luxury hospitality by hosting the Caravela Sunset Pickleball Fiesta on April 18-19, 2026. In collaboration with sports-tech innovator Courtly and event curator Adi Oberoi, the resort unveils four brand-new professional pickleball courts on its beachfront estate, bringing together sport, lifestyle, and community in a way only Caravela can. THE BIGGER PICTURE Pickleball is booming worldwide, with over 36 million players and one of the fastest growth rates in the history of recreational sports. In India, it's quickly becoming the sport of choice for entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and first-time players.

By anchoring the Sundowner Pickleball Experience at Caravela, the event positions Goa as the country's premier destination where luxury, leisure, and sport converge. THE EVENT Building on a debut edition that drew 150 players nationwide, this year's Fiesta expects over 200 participants from across India and beyond. Seven doubles categories ensure inclusivity, from beginners to advanced athletes, making it one of India's most diverse pickleball gatherings. - Caravela Beach Resort Goa: The host venue and co-creator, unveiling four professional courts and offering guests a seamless blend of active play and seaside luxury. - Courtly: The sports-tech backbone, powering tournament management and community engagement. - Adi Oberoi: The curator, shaping the event format to deliver competition and connection in equal measure.

THE SUNDOWNER EXPERIENCE Caravela is a destination where sport meets seaside elegance. Guests can challenge a match by day and unwind by night. We are proud to be part of an event that brings people together through sports. The launch of our four stunning pickleball courts is a meaningful step in making Goa a year-round destination for active lifestyle experiences. -- Sunder G. Advani, CMD, Caravela Beach Resort At Courtly, we're building more than just events; we're building the tech infrastructure for how sports communities connect, compete, and grow. Our focus is on creating a seamless ecosystem for players, organisers, and venues globally, proudly rooted in Bharat for the world.

-- Tanishq Mahendru, Founder, Courtly MORE THAN A TOURNAMENT The Sundowner format is a deliberate design choice. Matches run through the afternoon into sunset, with curated food and beverage experiences woven into the schedule -- not as an afterthought, but as part of what makes the event feel like a destination experience rather than just a competition. Participants include corporate professionals, women business owners, entrepreneurs, seasoned players, and community members from both local and expat circles. The event fosters a rare environment where a first-time player can share a court -- and a conversation -- with a seasoned corporate leader. "Pickleball is the great equaliser. It doesn't matter if you've never held a paddle or if you've been playing for years -- within five minutes, you're laughing, competing, and making connections you wouldn't have made anywhere else. That's what we're building here."

-- Adi Oberoi, Sports Marketing Professional EVENT PARTNERS Caravela Sunset Pickleball Fiesta is backed by a dynamic mix of lifestyle-forward brands and partners, each bringing their unique edge to the experience. Leading the charge as Lead Sponsors, Manas Developers and B:Live experiences set the tone for a high-energy, community-driven showcase. Esvilla joins as the Co-Powered By partner, while Assagao House lends its signature aesthetic and sensibility as the Lifestyle Partner. "Manas Developers believes in building wholesome communities, in which the promotion of sports activity is a critical component. Pickleball is an emerging sport that has the potential to inspire people of all ages to play and encourage fitness. After the success of last year's edition, we are delighted to partner once again with Adi Oberoi and Courtly to co-host the Caravela Sunset Pickleball Fiesta, which is being held this year in South Goa."

-- Tanmay Kholkar, Founder, Manas Developers The event is further supported by Keventers as Associate Sponsor, alongside WellBeing Nutrition, ensuring players stay refreshed as the Hydration Partner. On-court performance is supported by Franklin as the official Ball Partner, while Lotto steps in as the Social Partner, adding a style-led, culture-first layer to the event. Enhancing the experience off the court, Kati Patang comes on board as the Pouring Partner, with Tipsy Tiger as the Mixers Partner, curating a spirited social atmosphere. Bringing it all together seamlessly is Buzz Events, the Event Partner, orchestrating an immersive and memorable experience for players and guests alike.

WHAT'S NEXT Team Adi Oberoi and Courtly have their sights set beyond Goa. The Sundowner Pickleball Experience is being developed as a touring format -- bringing destination sporting experiences to new cities and locations across India, creating recurring opportunities for players, brands, and communities to engage with the sport. ABOUT CARAVELA Caravela Beach Resort is a five-star deluxe beachfront hotel on Varca Beach, South Goa. Spread over a 23-acre tropical estate, the resort combines Portuguese-inspired architecture with modern comforts. It's 201 rooms and villas (most with ocean or garden views) descend in tiers toward the sea from a grand colonnade and dome atrium.

Guests enjoy four restaurants (including Goan and international cuisines), several bars, a spa, free-form pools, and an array of experiences, from water sports to cooking classes. Renowned for its lush gardens, mosaic floors and local art motifs, Caravela reflects Goa's heritage while offering 5-star leisure. A member of Advani Hotels & Resorts, Caravela is committed to "creating memories... that even when recalled years from now bring a smile" for every traveller. ABOUT COURTLY Courtly is a global sports ecosystem platform designed to connect players, venues, coaches, and event organisers in one seamless experience. From event hosting and tournament management to player discovery, leaderboards, and community engagement, Courtly enables the entire sports journey through a single platform. Built in India for a global audience, Courtly is focused on powering the next generation of connected sports communities.

ABOUT ADI OBEROI Adi Oberoi is a Sports Marketing Consultant with over 15 years of working experience performing diverse roles spanning across different industries such as Sports, Hospitality, Event Management and Finance in 4 different countries. He has worked for organisations such as Citigroup (USA), Commonwealth Games Delhi 2010 (India), Sportzworkz (India), QUO Global (Thailand) and Infront Sports & Media (Switzerland). Currently, he facilitates commercial deals in the Global Sports Industry across Sponsorship Sales, LIVE Production of Sports events, Sports Infrastructure and conceptualises experiential sporting events across Pan-India MEDIA CONTACT Courtly Events | +91 +91 85100 84310 | hello@courtly.in Registration: https://events.mycourtly.com/events/Rc1FW2aa2ZX7/detail Instagram: @courtly | @adi_baba10

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