Careernet's annual 'Career Fair for Women' to attract over 1,000 female candidates

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Careernet, India's leading talent solutions provider, is set to organise their second edition of 'Career Fair for women', a virtual career fair through Careernet Prism, taking place from 11 am onwards, on April 16, 2022. Powered by Syfe and co-powered by Hitachi, the virtual diversity hiring event is being organised by Careernet Prism to help women explore exciting career opportunities with top inclusive organisations committed to bringing female talent forward.

The participating employers-Syfe, Hitachi, Sapiens, Mobelium, Lam Research, and Roche-will offer a platform to explore over 100 tech and non-tech career opportunities for working women professionals, women looking to restart their careers and women from Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and LGBTQ+ communities. The event will enable the participating employers to connect and interact with over 1,000 female professionals from diverse groups during the event. Keshav Suri Foundation, an NGO dedicated to embracing, empowering, and mainstreaming the LGBTQ+ community, is associating with Careernet Prism as the Community Partner for the event.

Organisations are increasingly recognising the positive impact of diversity and inclusion on their business. However, in terms of combating the dearth of female talent, the industry still has a long way to go. Companies and change advocates must take a proactive role in advocating for more inclusion and ensuring that female talent is rightly recognised and onboarded. Careernet has been focused on solving the longstanding challenges of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for companies since the launch of Careernet Prism, the company's D & I solutions for employers to build inclusive workplaces with diverse talent.

Speaking about the event, Anshuman Das, Co-founder & CEO, Careernet said, "We are incredibly grateful to our partners and participants for their help in making this year's career fair possible. We are optimistic that this year's turnout will open up new avenues for top female talent and inspire more employers to explore innovative arenas to welcome talented professionals from diverse talent pools. We hope that as stakeholders in driving change and progress in the Indian employment context, we can all come together through initiatives like these to bring about a stable change in our workplaces, with much better representation of women in technology. When businesses recognise gender disparity at workplaces and act consciously to be a change-maker in their industry, half the battle is already won. Demonstrating progress inspires confidence and paves the way for attracting, retaining, and growing a diverse workforce."

The virtual career fair is meant to empower women professionals with 100+ job opportunities from top employers. Power BI Developer, AWS + Node.js Senior Developer, Java + AWS Developer, Cloud Engineer (DevOps + AWS + Python, AWS Data Engineer/Tech Lead, Azure Data Engineer, UI Developer (Angular6+, Data Scientist, Site Reliability Engineer (AWS), Java Full stack Senior Developer, Backend SDEs, Frontend SDEs, Mobile SDEs, Senior Product Design, Sr. Tech Analyst, Senior Software Engineer, Manager Technology, Technical Lead, Analyst/Sr. Analyst - Analytics, Analytics Manager, Analytics Lead, Tech Analyst, Sr Data Scientist, Sr. CI Analyst, C++ Developer, Engineering Java, Senior Developer Java, Senior Developer C++ are some roles that will be offered to the candidates.

For more information, please visit (https://careernet.in).

Careernet is India's leading talent solutions provider. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to shape the careers of talented professionals and scale the teams of organisations. We help companies acquire the best talent by making their recruitment experience seamless with technology innovations. Careernet offers a comprehensive suite of talent solutions, some of the prominent ones being Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Permanent Hiring, Professional Staffing, Leadership Hiring, Diversity and Inclusion, Digital First Hiring, Talent Branding, Research and Consulting and Career Transitions. The company started its journey with a focus on technology hiring and very soon had a campus recruitment offering encompassing all top technology schools in India. In 2004, they incepted HirePro Consulting Pvt. Ltd. to their portfolio to provide dedicated solutions for automation, assessments and university hiring. Four years later, in 2008, the company incepted LONGHOUSE Consulting with the charter of building a leadership talent ecosystem for the digital economy in India. LONGHOUSE helps organisations in different stages of their journey to find the best leaders and make them future-ready. Today, Careernet serves over 1,000 active clients across 3 business brands and have more than 2,000 employees with dedicated offices in multiple locations across the country.

