Carnival Cinemas and 8secondz to launch one of the India's biggest Short Film Festival in a bid to discover the nation's Next Movie Stars

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Carnival Cinemas is launching the (https://apps.apple.com/US/app/id1477018640?mt=8) 8secondz Short Film Festival in a bid to discover India's next great filmmakers, directors and actors and showcase their talents to the nation.
In what is dubbed India's biggest short film festival, films have to be either 8 seconds, 16 seconds or 32 seconds in duration and deal with one of two themes: love or discrimination.
"If you're a budding filmmaker, this is the chance of a lifetime to be discovered! Simply download the 8secondz app, create or upload your film to the festival and you'll be in the running to win," says 8secondz Global CEO Tom Godfrey.
"We have chosen love and discrimination as the two themes we want filmmakers to tackle this year. After years of dealing with the pandemic, we felt encouraging people to showcase love and working to put an end to discrimination will help inspire the nation."
Filmmakers will have until March to enter their film through the 8secondz app, before the jury which includes Anuraj Manohar, A C Balaji, Sarath Raj, Shikthan Madathil and Santhosh Puthan, will decide winners in the following categories:
Best 8 second film
Best 16 second film
Best 32 second film
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actor
Best Director
Best Original Soundtrack
Best Film (People's Choice) - decided by most votes in the app
Entries are welcome across a range of movie genres including Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood and Mollywood. The winning films will be screened nationally through Carnival Cinemas 470 screens.
"Whether you want to be the next Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh or Priyanka Chopra, we want to help you showcase your talent and be discovered," Godfrey says.
For more information on the 8secondz Short Film Festival, please visit: (https://8secondz.in/en/news/shortfilmfestival).
