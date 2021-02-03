Casanova Choreographer Paresh Shirodkar winning hearts digitally on social media

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/ThePRTree): Every human has a rhythm in his body and it comes out only when he is in joy and happiness. An expressive dancer always put soul into his performances and envision his craft to come out authentically.

Paresh Shirodkar the man who also known as an Indian Michael Jackson has professionally trained at infinite dance styles and working as a Choreographer since decade in Bollywood Film Industry.

Furthermore, Paresh Choreographed the World Famous Number "Lean On" with International Artist such as Major Lazer & Dj Snake. His contribution to dancing & Indian Cinema has made people follow their passion and choosing Dance as a Career.

Recently Paresh choreographed Tiger Shroff's Casanova number released on Tiger's own youtube channel. This song has made people crazy of their dance moves and praised Paresh digitally for his hardwork. Paresh also Choreographed South movie Lakshmi and some super hit songs such as Prabhudeva's 'Chal maar', Tiger's 'Unbelievable' 'Aa raha hu me' and Befikra, Gal ban gayi and many more in the past. Even he Directed 'Tuu jo mila' song released by Zee Music company last year.

Paresh says "Micheal Jackson is in my heart and I will continue his journey till the end of my life & I will make infinite MJ's in the coming time". Even at free time he take classes at Badlapur and Andheri.

We wish him a great dancing career and all the success.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)