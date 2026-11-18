PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: CasteGate: The Untold Story, an investigative documentary produced by Ficus Media, follows the story of workplace discrimination that erupted a caste debate in the USA. In 2020, the State of California sued Cisco Systems and two Indian-origin engineering managers, alleging caste discrimination in the heart of Silicon Valley. The case made headlines in India and the United States and fed a campaign to write caste into California law. In 2023, the state dropped its claims against both men. It follows the controversy from a single workplace allegation through civil-rights enforcement, media narratives and political advocacy to SB 403, California's caste-discrimination bill. It tells the untold story of Hindu Americans, whose voices, the filmmakers say, were largely ignored in the media, governmental and academic narratives.

Presented by Sangam Talks, the film streams on the Sangam Talks YouTube channel from 4th December 2026. Its official digital release in India follows festival screenings in Europe, Australia, North America and India. Watch the trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=yQgmSTa_d_8 Film website: castegatethefilm.org In 2020, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing, now the Civil Rights Department (CRD), sued Cisco Systems and two former managers, Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella, for discrimination, harassment and retaliation. The claims arose from allegations made by a Cisco engineer who said he had been treated unfairly because of his caste. In April 2023, the CRD voluntarily dismissed its claims against Iyer and Kompella.

The Cisco case became a reference point in a wider political debate. In 2023, California legislators passed SB 403, a bill that would have expressly included caste within the meaning of ancestry in several of the state's civil-rights laws. Supporters argued the bill would give clearer protections. The film tells the story of those who were not heard in that debate: Hindu Americans who warned that the bill would stereotype their community and single out Hindu and Indian Americans. Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed the bill on 7 October 2023, stating that existing law already prohibited caste discrimination. Executive producer Ravi Rajan said: "I felt compelled to make this film because I saw a pattern in which Indians and Hindu Americans in the United States were being portrayed in a negative light. I was troubled by what I saw as a systematic effort by some nonprofits, politicians, academics, and media outlets to target them, including, in my view, manufacturing claims presented as facts or evidence and using biased interpretations of Hindu texts to support those claims. I was also struck by what I saw as a blithe disregard for fairness and due process, both for individuals and for the wider community. CasteGate is an effort to insist on truth, accountability, and a more honest public conversation."

Director Vikram Mishra said: "CasteGate: The Untold Story was born out of a duty to examine the human and institutional consequences of a controversy that rapidly grew beyond its original allegations. Caste is often poorly understood in Western public discourse, and the debate has too often proceeded through sweeping assumptions about Hindu and Indian American communities. I chose a journalistic approach, grounded in court records, interviews, and publicly available evidence. As we bring the film to audiences in India, I hope it encourages viewers to ask difficult questions about fairness, evidence, representation, and the real-world consequences of public narratives." CasteGate: The Untold Story has been named Best Documentary at four festivals and received a human-rights award at a fifth.

- Best Documentary, 6th Indic Film Utsav, Dallas (2025) - Best Documentary, Indian Independent Film Festival (2025) - Best Experimental Documentary on Human Rights, Indian Panorama International Film Festival (2026) - Best Documentary, Bollywood USA International Film Festival (2026) - Best Documentary, Bharat International Film Festival of India (2026) - Semi-Finalist, Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival (2026) The film was also an official selection at festivals including the Noida International Film Festival, the Indian World Film Festival in Hyderabad, the National Indian Film Festival of Australia and the Richmond International Film Festival. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)