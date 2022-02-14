Catch the Curtain Raiser of the IPL Auction on 12thKhiladi.com in association with Levelup11.com with the Real IPL Auctioneer

You would like to read
- On SportsAdda's all-new show Kabaddi Adda, veteran Defender Rohit Rana offers key advice to bring back India's dominance
- Rural development council cell appointed I REE Group Founder as its chairman
- Real11 introduces Kabaddi on their platform, Ravinder Pahal as Brand Ambassador
- Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8: Gujarat Giants outmuscle Telugu Titans in 18-point win
- Young Tycoons Business Challenge 2021: A movement to foster high school entrepreneurship and shape next-generation entrepreneurs
New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world saw one of the greatest auctions on 12th & 13th February staged by world's biggest & most popular T20 cricket league that is the IPL auction. It is the most exhilarating event of the year for sports lovers.
To talk about all that and more, (https://www.12thkhiladi.com) hosted a Pre-Analysis live show on 11th February 2022 at 7:30 PM with none other than Richard Madley along with show host Shefali Bagga and Naman Ojha, a former Indian cricketer. Richard Madley, who has been an auctioneer at the IPL auction for 2008-2018 was a special guest at the show as this was his first ever live show in India.
IPL provides a big platform for cricketers. It is not just an event; it is a festival for many. Naman Ojha agrees and said, "For some young cricketers, IPL changes their lives forever as they get picked up by teams. It is a platform to showcase their talent." The conversation during the live show touched upon many interesting topics and even predicted who would get sold at a high price and surely Ishan Kishan's name came up.
Having Richard Madley talk about IPL auction in the show was compelling as he shared his insights since he has seen the auction very closely. As an auctioneer he has played an important role being involved in planning, making strategies, rules-regulations and much more. He said, "No one knew how big IPL is going to get. It is the greatest event in the sports industry. People have actually come up to me and said that this is the best event of their life and how much they enjoy watching the show."
Not only this (https://www.12thkhiladi.com) streamed another show on 12th February 2022 at 7:30 PM to talk about the biggest & shocking sales in IPL Auction held on the same day. This show was also hosted by none other Shefali Bagga and joined by experts, Naman Ojha, former Indian Cricketer and Yo Mahesh, Former Cricketer.
And to everyone's amaze, Uttam Mazumdar (Ishan Kishan's Coach) also joined the show on 12th February with experts and gave his views on Ishan Kishan, who emerged as the most expensive buy at Rs. 15.25 crore for Mumbai Indians. Uttam Mazumdar's stories about Ishan Kishan are not missable, so log on to 12thkhiladi on YouTube and Facebook and watch both shows exclusively.
12thKhiladi.com hosted the show in association with Levelup11, co-sponsored by IHM (International Institute of Hotel Management - India's Largest Hotel School Chain).
Levelup11 is India's fastest growing fantasy sports app that allows all the sports lover to make their own team on the platform and win daily cash prizes, fastest rewards, and a chance to win by spending Rs. 1 only. Sports like Cricket, Football, Kabaddi are available on the platform and sports enthusiasts can now get a chance to become a Khiladi. The app provides new contests daily and is available on both Android and iOS. Download now, log on to (https://www.levelup11.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">www.levelup11.com.
Parul Khanna, Founder of Levelup11 said, "Indian Fantasy sports market has shown a phenomenal growth during pandemic and with the passion for fantasy games, India is estimated to have more than 650 million gamers by 2025." She also mentioned that, "We have seen a tremendous growth in our user base of over 40K in a short span of eight months and we plan to bring other sports like Basketball, Formula F1 & WWE, all on one platform as there is a niche market and a lot of fans following in India for these sports."
Before the real Mega auction, 12thKhiladi.com hosted a live show of Pre and Post analysis with Real IPL Auctioneer, Richard Madley along with the former cricketer Naman Ojha & Yo Mahesh who shared their experience about auctions and games for sports fantasy lovers with the host Shefali Bagga. Also, Uttam Mazumdar, Ishan Kishan's Coach with his views on most expensive sale of IPL Auction 2022.
Catch both shows on 12thkhiladi's official channels mentioned below:
YouTube Channel:(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH2jX1YF6afkwUl_GZ3fKjA)
Facebook Page: (https://www.facebook.com/12thkhiladi)
Readers can subscribe 12thkhiladi on YouTube and Facebook for future updates.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor