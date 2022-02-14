Catch the Curtain Raiser of the IPL Auction on 12thKhiladi.com in association with Levelup11.com with the Real IPL Auctioneer

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world saw one of the greatest auctions on 12th & 13th February staged by world's biggest & most popular T20 cricket league that is the IPL auction. It is the most exhilarating event of the year for sports lovers.

To talk about all that and more, (https://www.12thkhiladi.com) hosted a Pre-Analysis live show on 11th February 2022 at 7:30 PM with none other than Richard Madley along with show host Shefali Bagga and Naman Ojha, a former Indian cricketer. Richard Madley, who has been an auctioneer at the IPL auction for 2008-2018 was a special guest at the show as this was his first ever live show in India.

IPL provides a big platform for cricketers. It is not just an event; it is a festival for many. Naman Ojha agrees and said, "For some young cricketers, IPL changes their lives forever as they get picked up by teams. It is a platform to showcase their talent." The conversation during the live show touched upon many interesting topics and even predicted who would get sold at a high price and surely Ishan Kishan's name came up.

Having Richard Madley talk about IPL auction in the show was compelling as he shared his insights since he has seen the auction very closely. As an auctioneer he has played an important role being involved in planning, making strategies, rules-regulations and much more. He said, "No one knew how big IPL is going to get. It is the greatest event in the sports industry. People have actually come up to me and said that this is the best event of their life and how much they enjoy watching the show."

Not only this (https://www.12thkhiladi.com) streamed another show on 12th February 2022 at 7:30 PM to talk about the biggest & shocking sales in IPL Auction held on the same day. This show was also hosted by none other Shefali Bagga and joined by experts, Naman Ojha, former Indian Cricketer and Yo Mahesh, Former Cricketer.

And to everyone's amaze, Uttam Mazumdar (Ishan Kishan's Coach) also joined the show on 12th February with experts and gave his views on Ishan Kishan, who emerged as the most expensive buy at Rs. 15.25 crore for Mumbai Indians. Uttam Mazumdar's stories about Ishan Kishan are not missable, so log on to 12thkhiladi on YouTube and Facebook and watch both shows exclusively.

Parul Khanna, Founder of Levelup11 said, "Indian Fantasy sports market has shown a phenomenal growth during pandemic and with the passion for fantasy games, India is estimated to have more than 650 million gamers by 2025." She also mentioned that, "We have seen a tremendous growth in our user base of over 40K in a short span of eight months and we plan to bring other sports like Basketball, Formula F1 & WWE, all on one platform as there is a niche market and a lot of fans following in India for these sports."

