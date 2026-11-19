VMPL New Delhi [India], November 18: Shri Vivek Chaturvedi, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), inaugurated the GST & Customs Pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, today. The inauguration was also attended by Members of CBIC and other senior officials of the Department. The Pavilion, set up as part of IITF 2026, themed 'Vikas aur Virasat', provides an interactive platform to showcase the transformative initiatives undertaken by CBIC in the areas of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Customs. It highlights the Central Government's continued commitment towards simplifying tax administration, enhancing ease of doing business, facilitating international trade and strengthening citizen-centric service delivery. Special emphasis has been placed on creating awareness about the Next-Gen GST Process Reforms and the Baggage Rules, 2026, enabling visitors to understand the latest changes in tax and customs procedures and the benefits available to them.

The Pavilion features dedicated helpdesks to provide on-the-spot assistance and address queries from visitors. These helpdesks, manned by officials and domain experts, cover GST, Customs, Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), Invoice Registration Portal (IRP), ICEGATE and Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS). Visitors can seek guidance on GST registration, return filing, refunds, e-invoicing, customs procedures, baggage-related provisions, import-export facilitation and grievance redressal. This initiative provides a single-point interface for public assistance and facilitates direct interaction between the Department and citizens. To make public engagement and awareness more interactive and engaging, the Pavilion features a range of innovative educational and entertainment activities for visitors across age groups. These include Virtual Reality (VR) games, ventriloquist shows, puppet shows, interactive quizzes, magic shows, Augmented Reality (AR) Selfie Zones and Nukkad Nataks. These activities have been designed to communicate important messages relating to GST, Customs and taxpayer services in an entertaining and easy-to-understand manner, particularly engaging children and youth visitors while promoting greater awareness about simplified tax compliance and the Department's initiatives.

The Pavilion also showcases the Department's digital transformation initiatives through informative displays, educational material and awareness content, highlighting the role of technology in promoting transparency, efficiency and ease of compliance. The GST & Customs Pavilion will remain open to visitors throughout the duration (14-27 Nov.) of the India International Trade Fair. The initiative reflects CBIC's continued commitment to citizen empowerment, taxpayer facilitation, ease of compliance and efficient service delivery. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)