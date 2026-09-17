NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 17: CBRE was the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales in India during the first half of 2026, according to MSCI Real Assets.

MSCI Real Assets credited CBRE with a 55% market share across all property types in India in H1 2026 - more than half of all tracked investment sales activity in the country during the period.

CBRE also held the top spot in two of India's most active asset classes: development sites (77% market share) and apartment/residential assets (100% market share).

"Commanding more than half of India's investment sales market is a strong signal of the confidence investors continue to place in CBRE," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE. "Our leadership reflects where and how we see the strongest capital flows in India today, and we expect that momentum to continue through the second half of 2026."