CBSE Boards 2021 date sheet out! 6 key tips to score big | How to beat exam stress?

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI/Mediawire): With the outbreak of the pandemic, the whole of the country went into lockdown. So did the educational institutions. The schools did not have a good setup to start with online education.

However, in a short period, the schools picked up nicely, and now the CBSE Board students are just three months away from the Board Exams as the Education Minister has finally announced the Date sheet for CBSE Boards 2021. CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 & 12 will begin on 4th of May. CBSE Board Exams for Class 10th will end on June 7 while for Class 12th the exams will conclude on 11th of June.

Here we are to help the students with the preparation tips & reduce stress to ace CBSE Board Exams 2021.

1. A Productive Study Plan

Understanding and solving all questions from the NCERT Textbooks

The time has come when you should be focusing on getting all the fundamentals right. For this, you should first be completing your NCERT Textbooks thoroughly one more time (If done already). Even the experts & toppers recommend doing this.

Solve Every Question Type

With that said, it's also necessary that you solve questions; of varying types & difficulty levels according to the "Latest & Reduced" syllabus. Oswaal CBSE Question Banks contain Chapter-wise & Topic-wise questions with solutions. They also include Previous Years' Questions with Marking Scheme & Toppers' Answers

2. Study the weightage of every topic

CBSE is well known for coming up with surprises. It keeps the students on their toes.

Moreover, the syllabus students are required to cover for the Board Exams is vast. So, knowing the weightage of each topic or chapter will help you allocate time optimally.

Oswaal Books has published CBSE Sample Paper for CBSE Board Exams 2021. These are strictly in line with the latest changes and reduction done by the CBSE Board. Solving them will help you understand the weightage of each topic for a particular subject.

They include Visual Case Study Based; Passage Based & Objective Type Questions as prescribed by the Board for this year's exams.

So, keep testing yourself with these Sample Papers until you feel confident enough for the final CBSE Board Exams 2021.

3. Revise well before the exams

By now, the students need to start revising their subjects. Start by forming a weekly time table. Set clear & achievable goals for a day. The satisfaction & confidence you'll get after crossing out completed tasks for a day, will be to another level.

Make sure you are able to revise at least 2-3 times before the exam to remember all the studied concepts.

4. Relax and write exams

Many times, it happens that students know the entire paper but they are unable to present it properly. Examiners not only evaluate the correctness of your answers but also pay equal attention to how they are presented.

Oswaal CBSE Sample Paper provides Answering Tips, Board's Marking Scheme & Commonly Made Errors that students can follow to learn to write perfect answers in the exam.

5. Taking breaks in between

Every student must take a break after every 45-60 minutes of study time. They can listen to a song, talk to their family, or dance to music, anything that they wish to do. It will freshen them and revive their energy to continue their preparation for the CBSE Board Exam 2021.

6. Exercise and Meditation

Thoughts and doubts get accumulated in the brain irrespective of how well you prepare for your exams. When you are studying, you usually stay in the same room for hours. This creates lethargy, sleepiness and sluggishness. A tried and tested method to eliminate these issues is to exercise every single day.

Something as simple as a 15-20 minutes of walking or yoga can do wonders for you. Research says that physically active students tend to score more marks than the lazier ones.

Conclusion

Don't think of Board Exams as the end of the world, they are just one very important phase of your life. Just give it your best and ace them with a firm strategy and the right practice resources.

Since the last 36 years, Oswaal Books with the help of their dedicated Editorial Team, have come up with the most updated and exam-oriented help books to get students geared up for the CBSE Board Exams 2021. Apart from this, Oswaal Books' also publishes help books and mock test series for various competitive exams such as JEE-Main, NEET, CLAT.

So, let no obstacle come your way in preparing for the CBSE Board Exam 2021.

