CCA Group of Gwalior launches 18-year-old singer Amitesh Shukla, release their debut song 'Yaar Mere Donali'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/PNN): CCA Group of Gwalior, in collaboration with Leitmotif Records Mumbai, has released their first Punjabi single titled 'Yaar Mere Donali'. The song also marks CCA Group's introduction to the entertainment industry.
'Yaar Mere Donali' is sung by 18-year-old Amitesh Shukla - a young talent who was first spotted by Ashok Kumar, a partner in the CCA group, during a social event. Kumar was mesmerized by the melodious and fresh voice of Amitesh and instantly decided to launch him.
He later met music composer Manik Batra (Part of the trio 'Satya ManikAfsar' who created music for the (https://indiashorts.com/exclusive-national-award-winning-film-the-tashkent-files-music-composer-satya-manik-afsar-launches-singer-amitesh-shukla/29880) National award-winning film The Tashkent Files) and the two planned to produce and series of songs with him. 'Yaar Mere Donali' is the first of the series.
Amitesh is yet to give his 12th board exams and that's why his family was slightly hesitant about his music debut. But it was Ashok Kumar and Manik Batra, who convinced his parents to give their approval. Ajay Singh Jadon, the main brain and founder of CCA Group, also gave a go-ahead.
Jadon had been planning to enter the media and entertainment world for a long time but it was Amitesh's talent that gave him the confidence to do it right away. Now, the company is also working on a couple of web series and feature films that will be announced soon.
The rap in the song is done by Manik Batra and he is confident that people are going to enjoy it. Manik has done rap for several albums and ad films in his almost two-decade-long career, but he will be featured for the first time in his song's video. He with his team 'Satya ManikAfsar' has also given music to the song.
The music video is directed by Vierendrra Lalit - a passionate filmmaker who started his career as an assistant cameraman to famous DOP Kabir Lal, and later did many ad films, music videos as well as feature films as an independent filmmaker.
The music video also features Ashok Kumar, Siddharth Singh Jadon, Suraj Singh, Akash Singh- all from Gwalior
The song's video will release on the label 'Leitmotif Records' and shall be available on the YouTube channel of Leitmotif Records and all streaming sites like iTunes, Spotify, Jiosaavn, Gaana, Wynk, etc.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
