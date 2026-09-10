VMPL Gandhinagar (Gujarat) /Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: CCAvenue, the flagship payments brand of AvenuesAI Limited, today announced the launch of the CCAvenue AI Suite at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, as the company expands the use of artificial intelligence across its payments infrastructure. Under the CCAvenue CommerceAI, an AI-first conversational commerce and agentic payments platform from AvenuesAI Limited, the CCAvenue AI Suite brings together a set of AI-powered solutions designed to simplify how merchants and enterprises build, integrate and manage digital payment experiences. The initial suite includes CCAvenue AI Forms, CCAvenue AI Invoicing and CCAvenue AI-powered Integration, addressing different stages of the merchant payment lifecycle.

CCAvenue AI Forms is being developed to enable merchants to create and configure payment forms using conversational instructions. CCAvenue AI Invoicing is designed to assist businesses in creating invoices and payment collection workflows, while CCAvenue AI-powered Integration aims to help developers accelerate payment gateway integration through AI-assisted guidance. The launch forms part of CCAvenue's broader strategy to introduce an intelligent AI layer across its payments infrastructure and progressively reduce the complexity involved in moving from business intent to payment execution. As interaction with technology increasingly shifts towards natural-language interfaces and AI assistants, CCAvenue sees an opportunity for commerce and payments to become more conversational. The company is developing its AI capabilities with the longer-term objective of enabling payment journeys where AI can assist in configuring commerce workflows while customers retain control over authentication and transaction consent.

Payment ecosystem participants including Visa, Mastercard and NPCI are developing capabilities around biometric and device-based authentication, tokenisation and new payment protocols. CCAvenue is working with ecosystem participants to incorporate emerging capabilities into its AI-led payment infrastructure, with the objective of enabling secure payment experiences across cards, bank accounts and UPI. Commenting on the launch, Vishwas Patel, Managing Director & CEO, AvenuesAI Limited, said: "AI is changing how consumers and businesses interact with technology, and we believe payments will evolve alongside that change. With the CCAvenue AI Suite, our objective is to make commerce and payment workflows progressively simpler and more conversational." "Our longer-term vision is to build a trusted payment layer for AI-led commerce - moving from conversation to commerce, from context to consent and ultimately from intent to payment. We believe payments should become increasingly natural: the customer expresses an intent, provides secure approval and the transaction gets completed."

CCAvenue's AI strategy is supported by its existing payments infrastructure. The platform currently serves millions of merchants and provides access to more than 200 payment modes, creating an established base on which the company can develop and deploy AI-led commerce and payment capabilities. The company intends to progressively extend AI across the payment lifecycle, helping merchants and enterprises build, configure and operate commerce journeys with greater speed and efficiency. About CCAvenue CCAvenue, the flagship brand of AvenuesAI Limited, is a PCI DSS 3.2.1 compliant payments platform for eCommerce businesses in India. The organization serves millions of merchants spread across verticals such as Retail, Travel, Real Estate, Telecommunication, Government departments, and Utility billers, Hospitality, Education and Healthcare. It enables merchants to accept online payments through a spectrum of new-age payment

options including 6 major Credit Cards, 97+ Debit Cards (All MasterCard / Visa / Maestro / RuPay Cards), Amex EzeClick, 58+ Net Banking, Mobile Wallets, UPI and up to 15 Multi Bank EMI options. About AvenuesAI Limited AvenuesAI Limited (formerly Infibeam Avenues Ltd) ("Company") is one of the leading global financial technology (fintech) companies offering comprehensive digital payment and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across industry verticals. The company's payment infrastructure suite includes acquiring and issuing solutions, as well as core payment infrastructure for banks. Company's flagship brand CCAvenue powers one of India's largest Payment Gateway (PG) platforms, offering over 200 payment options that enable merchants to accept payments through websites and mobile devices in 27 international currencies. As part of its diversified digital ecosystem, Rediff.com, a subsidiary of AvenuesAI Limited (formerly Infibeam Avenues Ltd), strengthens the Company's position in the AI-driven commerce and content platform space. Rediff's offerings, combined with AvenuesAI's advanced fintech and AI capabilities, enable a unified ecosystem of payments, platforms, and digital services that drive value across consumer and enterprise segments. The company processed transactions worth INR 5.04 trillion (US$ 53.4 billion) in FY26 across payments and platforms and serves over 10 million clients across its digital payments and platform businesses, catering to merchants, enterprises, corporations, governments, and financial institutions in both domestic and international markets. AvenuesAI's international operations span the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Australia, and the United States of America, with an additional presence in Oman, where it partners with three of the country's largest banks.

For further press queries please email or call Vishal Dutta | vishal.dutta@avenuesai.com For more information on the company, please go to, www.avenuesai.com, www.phronetic.ai, and www.ccavenue.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)