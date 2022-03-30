CCSE and Siegwerk India partner to restore pond in Tijara, Alwar

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Centre for CSR & Sustainability Excellence (CCSE), and Siegwerk India Private Limited have partnered for the implementation and management of Siegwerk's sustainability initiative centred around water resource management.

CCSE is the not-for-profit implementation arm of Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. - a Delhi-based CSR consulting and technical research organisation. The CSR programme envisages conservation, development and sustainable management of natural water resources in Tijara block of district Alwar in Rajasthan.

The majority of the community living in the targeted region depends upon agriculture and its allied sectors as their primary source for livelihood. However, the region is semi-arid and experiences erratic rainfall. The project aims to address the issue of water scarcity in the region by restoring a pond situated in the Dhaki village within the district. The project consists of three stages - restoration of the pond, plantation of trees and clearing the areas around the pond.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO of Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd., and also the Chairman of CCSE, said, "Efficient and sustainable usage of natural resources is a priority and an emerging need in today's times of climate change. The project offers a perfect opportunity to sensitise the community about water conservation whilst involving them in the conservation and restoration process directly."

CCSE, as part of the partnership with Siegwerk India, will monitor and manage the project implementation, community mobilisation and outreach on-ground with the help of its local community-based non-profit partner, Bharat Gyan Vigyam Samiti (BGVS). BGVS is a national organisation with associating units in 23 states, 350 districts and more than 25,000 Panchayats with 300,000 volunteers and has been working extensively on addressing the issues faced by the marginalised communities.

Ramakrishna Karanth, CEO, Siegwerk India Region said, "At Siegwerk, we have articulated a clear sustainability journey for the improvement of ecological and social performances. Our CSR Vision of sustainable development is a strategic priority which requires supportive commitment through such partnerships and bold decisions to drive change. Through this project, Siegwerk aims to empower the local community and steer socio-economic progress in the village of Dhaki."

On the occasion of World Water Day on 22nd March 2022, CCSE, Siegwerk India and BGVS, jointly organised a community sensitisation event in Dhaki village. The event aimed at raising awareness about water conservation and the key role of rural communities in it.

During the course of the event, the impending threat of global water crisis was highlighted upon, and the villagers were urged to pledge for conservation, development and sustainable management of the natural water resources. The event was conducted in the government school of Dhaki village and witnessed enthusiastic participation from the school principal, teachers, members of the panchayat, key leaders of the village, and school students.

CCSE (Centre for CSR and Sustainability Excellence) is a non-profit foundation of Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd., that aims to ensure social impact through philanthropic and CSR investments of individuals and corporations. CCSE strives to uplift individuals and communities by working in sectors like education, environment, health, sports, livelihood, etc and aim at achieving inclusive growth.

For more information on CCSE, you can visit (https://www.ccse.in).

Siegwerk, a sixth-generation family-owned company, is one of the leading international manufacturers of printing inks and coatings for packaging, labels, and catalogues. With more than 180 years of experience, the company has solid expertise in and knowledge of many printing procedures. A global manufacturing and service network provides customers with consistently high-quality products and services. In keeping with the company's philosophy "Ink, Heart & Soul", Siegwerk seeks long-term cooperation with its business partners. Siegwerk employs some 5,000 people worldwide in more than 30 country organisations and is headquartered in Siegburg near Cologne.

Further information on Siegwerk can be found at (https://www.siegwerk.com/en/home.html).

